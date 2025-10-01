Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, and Jane Fonda lead L’Oréal Paris’ star-studded runway at Paris Fashion Week

Highlights:

The show promoted the themes of sisterhood, empowerment, and global representation.

L’Oréal Paris brought together global icons for its annual Paris Fashion Week showcase, Le Défilé, highlighting sisterhood, age diversity, and international representation. Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked alongside Hollywood legends Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, and Gillian Anderson, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to celebrating women from all backgrounds and stages of life.

L’Oréal Paris Showcases Global Icons

At the center of attention was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 51, a long-time L’Oréal Paris ambassador and one of the most recognizable Indian faces in international fashion and beauty. Her presence on the runway reinforced L’Oréal Paris’ message of inclusivity and representation. Walking beside Mirren and Fonda, Aishwarya brought Indian elegance to one of fashion’s most prominent stages, showing how Bollywood continues to hold influence in the global beauty and fashion industries.

Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda Embody Confidence

Eighty-year-old Helen Mirren made a striking appearance in black trousers paired with a glittering high-neck top and long gloves. Sporting a tousled blonde bob and bold cat-eye makeup, Mirren said she brought what she likes to call “swagger” to the runway.

Jane Fonda, 87, wore a floor-length gold gown with block-heeled boots. The empowering words “You’re Worth It” flashed behind her as she walked. Fonda has embraced her natural grey hair for years, making her a symbol of authenticity in the beauty and fashion industry. Both appearances emphasized L’Oréal Paris’ focus on age diversity and confidence at every stage of life.

Gillian Anderson and Andie MacDowell Add Star Power

British actress Gillian Anderson, 57, appeared in a silver ankle-length gown with a fitted bodice, showcasing a natural and elegant look that drew admiration.

Andie MacDowell, 67, who has openly embraced her grey hair since the COVID-19 lockdown, wore a satin fishtail skirt with a matching blazer and bold red lipstick. MacDowell has described her grey hair as a way to feel both authentic and beautiful, aligning with L’Oréal Paris’ broader celebration of individuality and self-expression.

A Global Celebration of Sisterhood

The L’Oréal Paris runway show took place outside the Hôtel de Ville in Paris and was streamed worldwide. The event featured stars across generations and backgrounds, including Heidi Klum, Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Bethenny Frankel. By reimagining the French national motto as “Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood,” L’Oréal Paris used the occasion to highlight women’s empowerment, age inclusivity, and the universal bond of sisterhood.

Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Presence Matters

For Indian and South Asian audiences, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance was more than a fashion statement. Her role symbolized the global reach of Bollywood in fashion and beauty, reinforcing the importance of Indian representation on international platforms. As a long-standing L’Oréal Paris ambassador, Aishwarya’s presence on the runway alongside Hollywood icons emphasized the brand’s commitment to diversity, cultural representation, and celebrating women from all walks of life.

L’Oréal Paris Continues to Lead in Global Beauty

Through this showcase, L’Oréal Paris reinforced its position as a brand that celebrates beauty without boundaries. The combination of Hollywood legends and Bollywood stars, across generations and cultures, underlined the brand’s dedication to empowering women and promoting global representation. The event’s emphasis on authenticity, individuality, and age inclusivity continues L’Oréal Paris’ legacy as a leader in international fashion and beauty.