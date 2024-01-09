0.2 C
London
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryUK minister to visit two Indian states to boost ties
Headline StoryUK News

UK minister to visit two Indian states to boost ties

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Amidst the vibrant showcase at this year’s RHS Chelsea...
Headline Story

Rajnath Singh starts UK tour with visit to Gandhi memorial

INDIA’s defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in London on...
Headline Story

Pakistan’s top court rules against lifetime bans from office

Pakistan’s supreme court ruled on Monday (8) that lifetime...
Headline Story

Public outrage over wrongful convictions in Post Office ‘thefts’

PUBLIC anger is mounting over what has been described...
Headline Story

Celebrities promote ‘Indian Islands’ amid Maldives controversy

Several renowned personalities, including the Hind movie actors Salman...

UK minister Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon has started a three-day visit to India, focusing on Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The visit of Lord Ahmad, minister of state for the Middle East, South Asia and UN, aims to strengthen trade ties and foster innovation collaboration between the UK and India.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Lord Ahmad will unveil two UK-funded sustainability projects at the Tamil Nadu Global Investor’s Meet (TNGIM).

The first project, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission, addresses extreme heat-related deaths and ecosystem loss through a Heat Mitigation initiative.

The second project, in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Department of Environment and Climate Change, focuses on Electronic and Battery Waste Management, aiming to reduce battery waste and promote environmental sustainability, an official statement said.

Discussions during the visit will encompass various topics, from clean energy to human rights, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the UK-India partnership.

Lord Ahmad will also engage in talks regarding the progress of an ambitious trade deal, reflecting strong political will on both sides.

The Minister will leverage this trip to explore opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the realm of clean energy growth, the statement further said.

The minister expressed enthusiasm about witnessing the innovative projects in emerging technologies led by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

“Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are leading the way in the development of emerging technologies, and I am delighted to see first-hand British businesses pioneering innovation in the region,” he said.

“During my visit I look forward to further promoting joint innovation projects alongside dynamic Indian businesses – from renewable manufacturing to financial services. These are made possible through the close trade partnership we have between our two countries.”

At the TNGIM in Chennai, Lord Ahmad will deliver a keynote speech, highlighting the success of UK-India projects in climate and energy. He will further showcase the sustainable achievements of British businesses overseas at a GREAT reception, emphasising the support for clean growth in India.

The minister will also participate in the Vibrant Gujarat summit, celebrating the strong ties between the UK and India across business, culture, and people.

During this summit, an MoU between the UK’s Abertay University and India’s École Intuit Lab will be signed, fostering collaboration in teaching, research, and innovation.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rajnath Singh starts UK tour with visit to Gandhi memorial
Next article
Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

UK News 0
Amidst the vibrant showcase at this year’s RHS Chelsea...

Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ gets new release date

Entertainment 0
The upcoming Tamil sports drama film Lal Salaam, starring...

Rajnath Singh starts UK tour with visit to Gandhi memorial

Headline Story 0
INDIA’s defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in London on...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc