UK minister to visit two Indian states to boost ties

UK minister Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon has started a three-day visit to India, focusing on Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

The visit of Lord Ahmad, minister of state for the Middle East, South Asia and UN, aims to strengthen trade ties and foster innovation collaboration between the UK and India.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Lord Ahmad will unveil two UK-funded sustainability projects at the Tamil Nadu Global Investor’s Meet (TNGIM).

The first project, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission, addresses extreme heat-related deaths and ecosystem loss through a Heat Mitigation initiative.

The second project, in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Department of Environment and Climate Change, focuses on Electronic and Battery Waste Management, aiming to reduce battery waste and promote environmental sustainability, an official statement said.

Discussions during the visit will encompass various topics, from clean energy to human rights, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the UK-India partnership.

Lord Ahmad will also engage in talks regarding the progress of an ambitious trade deal, reflecting strong political will on both sides.

The Minister will leverage this trip to explore opportunities for collaboration, particularly in the realm of clean energy growth, the statement further said.

The minister expressed enthusiasm about witnessing the innovative projects in emerging technologies led by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

“Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are leading the way in the development of emerging technologies, and I am delighted to see first-hand British businesses pioneering innovation in the region,” he said.

“During my visit I look forward to further promoting joint innovation projects alongside dynamic Indian businesses – from renewable manufacturing to financial services. These are made possible through the close trade partnership we have between our two countries.”

At the TNGIM in Chennai, Lord Ahmad will deliver a keynote speech, highlighting the success of UK-India projects in climate and energy. He will further showcase the sustainable achievements of British businesses overseas at a GREAT reception, emphasising the support for clean growth in India.

The minister will also participate in the Vibrant Gujarat summit, celebrating the strong ties between the UK and India across business, culture, and people.

During this summit, an MoU between the UK’s Abertay University and India’s École Intuit Lab will be signed, fostering collaboration in teaching, research, and innovation.