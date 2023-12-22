12 C
London
Friday, December 22, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessUK economy shrinks in third quarter
Business

UK economy shrinks in third quarter

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Sri Lanka IMF bailout review to be completed in early 2024

THE second review of Sri Lanka’s $2.9 billion (£2.29bn)...
Business

London retains appeal among Indian tech investors

INDIA emerged as a “key market” for technology investments...
Business

Imperial College, Tata Steels join hands for green steel

A NEW £10-million design and manufacturing centre has been...
Business

IMF approves £550m loan for Bangladesh

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced last Tuesday (12)...
Business

City of London Freedom honours for leading Indian bankers

THE City of London Corporation has honoured eight senior...

BRITAIN’S economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter, official data showed Friday (22), raising fears of a potential recession before an election due next year.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.1 per cent between July and September, down from a prior estimate of zero growth, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Activity was adversely impacted by interest-rate hikes, elevated inflation and a sliding services sector.

The ONS added that the economy flatlined in the second quarter, slashing its previous estimate of 0.2-per cent expansion.

That sparked speculation over a potential recession which is defined as two straight quarters of negative economic growth.

“The fall in real GDP in the third quarter may mean that the mildest of mild recessions started,” noted Capital Economics analyst Ashley Webb.

“But whether or not there is a small recession, the big picture is that we expect real GDP growth to remain subdued throughout 2024.”

Friday’s downbeat news delivers a blow to Conservative prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who trails opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer in the polls as Britons buckle under a cost-of-living crisis.

Sunak was buoyed on Wednesday (20) as separate ONS data showed that British inflation slowed sharply to the lowest level in more than two years, following a series of Bank of England rate hikes.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 3.9 per cent in November from 4.6 per cent in the previous month, attaining the weakest rate since September 2021.

The rate is nevertheless almost double the BoE’s official target of 2.0 per cent.

Yet core inflation – which strips out food and energy costs – eased only slightly to 5.2 per cent in November from 5.6 per cent in October.

The BoE last week froze its key interest rate at a 15-year peak of 5.25 per cent – but warned that it will remain elevated to tackle stubbornly high consumer prices.

The central bank hit pause in September, November and December, snapping a series of 14 rate hikes as inflation slowed.

Those hikes dented economic activity because commercial banks pass on the higher borrowing costs to both businesses and consumers.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sri Lanka IMF bailout review to be completed in early 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

ZEE5 Global docuseries ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ earns 9.1 IMDb rating

Entertainment 0
ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...

Immersive play explores refugees’ notion of home

Features 0
A DESIRE to give a “voice to the unheard”...

96th Oscars shortlist announced

Entertainment 0
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Dr Vinay Raniga selected as Conservative parliamentary candidate for Oxford

UK News 0
The Oxford West and Abingdon Conservatives have chosen Dr...

Jury convicts trio in brutal murder of Shakira Spencer

Headline Story 0
THREE people have been convicted for the brutal murder...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc