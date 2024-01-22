10.4 C
London
Monday, January 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHealthUK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity
Health

UK could be heading towards widespread burnout, warns charity

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Health

Covid vaccination rates ‘plummeting’

LOW vaccination rates against the latest versions of Covid-19...
Health

UK sees surge in maternal deaths, Asians doubly at risk

THE number of women in Britain dying during pregnancy...
Health

Weather impacts child’s blood pressure

EXPOSURE to outdoor humidity and temperature levels during pregnancy...
Health

Surgeon advises patient to eat more to qualify for weight loss surgery

A Turkish doctor, Dr Ogün Erşen, who specialises in...
Health

Covid infection rates almost double among ethnic minorities in West Midlands town

PEOPLE from an ethnic minority background in Dudley, a...

The rising number of UK employees needing time away from work due to mental health concerns has sparked alarm, with a charity warning that the nation could be heading towards widespread burnout, The Guardian reported.

Mental Health UK’s chief, Brian Dow, has highlighted the role of global issues like climate change and the rise of artificial intelligence in exacerbating feelings of despair and contributing to mental fatigue.

The revelation emerged from a survey indicating that over one-third of adults experienced intense pressure at their workplaces in the past year.

A YouGov survey of 2,060 adults, of whom 1,132 were employed, found that 35% reported experiencing high or extreme pressure at work.

Additionally, it was found that 20% had taken leave in the past year due to stress-induced poor mental health.

Dow expressed concern over the UK’s trajectory towards becoming a “burnt-out nation,” attributing this trend to the complex causes of work-related mental health issues.

He noted that while public perceptions of mental health at work have evolved, especially following the pandemic, external factors like the cost-of-living crisis and global challenges add to the stress, anxiety, and a sense of hopelessness.

The charity’s call for government intervention includes a proposed national dialogue on the matter.

Deidre Bowen, director of national programmes at Mental Health UK, shared her personal experience with burnout, underscoring the need for employer initiatives to prevent such outcomes.

Mental Health UK has urged prime minister Rishi Sunak to convene a national summit to foster healthier workplaces and offer better support to employees.

This call aligns with the government’s commitment to mental health, as a spokesperson highlighted a £2.3 billion investment in mental health services and an initiative to aid those with long-term health conditions in rejoining the workforce.

The survey also revealed that 35% of respondents felt uneasy discussing stress with their superiors, and 31% attributed their stress to workplace bullying and intimidation.

Furthermore, nearly half of the workers indicated their employers lacked strategies to identify and address chronic stress.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Covid vaccination rates ‘plummeting’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Sam Bahadur’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global on Jan 26

Entertainment 0
ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South...

‘10 Lives’: Simone Ashley sings a duet with Zayn Malik

Entertainment 0
Simone Ashley, known for her roles in the Netflix...

Big B to Sachin Tendulkar, celebrities join Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya

Entertainment 0
Film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor,...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave

Asia News 0
THE Maldivian president told India last Sunday (14) to...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc