Indian-American from Texas comes up with breakthrough research in OCD

Dr. Sheth explained that this brain activity pattern can be a good indicator of how well people with OCD are improving. (Photo credit: @SameerShethMD)

A team of researchers, led by Indian-American scientist Dr. Sameer Sheth, has made a breakthrough in understanding how deep brain stimulation (DBS) can help people with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). They identified a specific brain activity pattern in patients who have undergone this treatment.

The researchers wanted to see how low-frequency brain waves, known as theta (4-8 Hertz) and alpha (8-12 Hertz), which are important for thinking processes, change in people with severe OCD that doesn’t respond to regular treatments.

To do this, the team from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in the US used advanced DBS devices that can both stimulate the brain and record brain activity.

Unlike most studies done in labs, this one was conducted in real-life situations. Before DBS, the researchers saw regular and predictable brain activity. After DBS, patients showed significant improvements because the treatment helped them let go of their fears and repetitive behaviors, allowing them to act more normally. This study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Dr. Sheth explained that this brain activity pattern can be a good indicator of how well people with OCD are improving. It might also help with other mental health conditions that have similar brain patterns.

OCD is a common and serious mental illness that affects about 2-3 percent of people worldwide. In severe cases, patients spend a lot of time on repetitive actions and intrusive thoughts. OCD greatly affects their health and quality of life, and about 20-40 percent of severe cases don’t respond to regular treatments.

Since the early 2000s, DBS therapy has been used to control brain activity in areas linked to OCD symptoms.

vibhuti
vibhuti

