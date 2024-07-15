29.3 C
New York
Monday, July 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsTrump's safety is an act of God, says Vivek Ramaswamy
News

Trump’s safety is an act of God, says Vivek Ramaswamy

By: vibhuti

Date:

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Health

Indian-American from Texas comes up with breakthrough research in OCD

A team of researchers, led by Indian-American scientist Dr....
News

Congressman Shri Thanedar introduces bill to retain H-1B visa for foreign STEM graduates

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced new legislation aimed...
News

United Nations report projects India’s population to peak at 1.7 billion in 2060s

India's population is projected to peak in the early...
News

Indian dies after falling from rock in California’s Glacier National Park

A tragic incident took place in California's Glacier National...
News

Sunita Williams confident in Starliner’s return amid technical challenges

INDIAN AMERICAN astronaut Sunita Williams expressed confidence on Wednesday...

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was struck in the ear during an attempted assassination.

“We believe Trump’s safety is an act of God,” Ramaswamy, a Republican primary challenger, wrote on X. He emphasized that the near-miss of the bullet was crucial for the nation’s future.

Ramaswamy criticized US President Joe Biden, saying, “First they sued him, then took him to court, and now this. The attack wasn’t entirely unexpected.”

He added, “When Biden condemns political violence, it will be too late and ineffective. The toxic atmosphere can’t be fixed by words tonight.”

Ramaswamy urged unity, stating, “What happened today is unacceptable, now and forever, regardless of your vote.”

- Advertisement -

Billionaire Elon Musk, who had endorsed Trump, responded to Ramaswamy’s statement.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian-American entrepreneur known for his political engagement and candidacy in the Republican primaries.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American from Texas comes up with breakthrough research in OCD

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Trudeau praises Diljit Dosanjh’s historic concert in Canada

Entertainment 0
Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer, made history by...

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to wedding rumors, says ‘are you mad?’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
Janhvi Kapoor, who is dating Shikhar Pahariya, recently shut...

India probe finds Apple policies harm developers

India News 0
India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India (CCI),...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc