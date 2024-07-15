Trump’s safety is an act of God, says Vivek Ramaswamy

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was struck in the ear during an attempted assassination.

“We believe Trump’s safety is an act of God,” Ramaswamy, a Republican primary challenger, wrote on X. He emphasized that the near-miss of the bullet was crucial for the nation’s future.

Our nation’s survival came within centimeters of a bullet’s path tonight. The same Divine Providence that guided our Founders protected Donald Trump today. If any good comes of tonight’s tragedy, let it be this: I hope our grandchildren see images of it in their history books and… pic.twitter.com/j3iDVcLXHb — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 14, 2024

Ramaswamy criticized US President Joe Biden, saying, “First they sued him, then took him to court, and now this. The attack wasn’t entirely unexpected.”

He added, “When Biden condemns political violence, it will be too late and ineffective. The toxic atmosphere can’t be fixed by words tonight.”

Apoorva and I mourn for the Trump supporters who were killed or wounded in the brutal assassination attempt. Please join us in supporting these proud Americans & their families. God intervened on behalf of our nation last night, let’s do our small part. 🇺🇸https://t.co/YbpjPhpreO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 14, 2024

Ramaswamy urged unity, stating, “What happened today is unacceptable, now and forever, regardless of your vote.”

Billionaire Elon Musk, who had endorsed Trump, responded to Ramaswamy’s statement.

Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian-American entrepreneur known for his political engagement and candidacy in the Republican primaries.