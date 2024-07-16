33.2 C
New York
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
News

Donald Trump wins Republican nomination, picks JD Vance as running mate

By: vibhuti

Date:

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bandage on his ear after being wounded in an assassination attempt, attends the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024. Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked a right-wing loyalist for running mate, kicking off a triumphalist party convention in the wake of last weekend's failed assassination attempt. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump officially became the Republican presidential candidate and chose Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential pick. This decision came shortly after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally.

Trump, 78, received a hero’s welcome at the convention in Milwaukee, where delegates formally nominated him. He praised Vance, 39, on social media, saying Vance will fight for the Constitution, support the troops, and help “Make America Great Again.”

Trump feels confident about his chances to return to the White House, despite legal issues and two impeachments. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden faces weak polls and concerns over his health.

Vance, who once criticized Trump but later became a strong supporter, is known for his 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.” He shares Trump’s America First views, especially on immigration and abortion. Vance’s endorsement by Trump in 2022 boosted his political career.

The convention follows a failed assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, which left one bystander dead and two injured. Trump received a light wound in his ear. The Secret Service assured that security at the convention was strong.

Despite legal challenges, Trump remains confident. Biden, 81, faces calls to leave the race due to his age. Biden’s campaign criticized Trump’s policies, saying they benefit the rich and harm the middle class.

A judge recently dismissed a criminal case against Trump related to top secret documents. Trump called for all legal cases against him to be dismissed, claiming political targeting.

Trump plans to deliver a tough speech criticizing Biden’s administration. He also expressed a desire to unite the country, although his initial reaction to the assassination attempt was to call for his supporters to “fight.”

The Milwaukee convention, with the message “Make America Great Once Again,” highlights Trump’s influence over the Republican Party. After losing the 2020 election and dealing with the Capitol riot, Trump has spent years reshaping Republican politics, installing loyalists and crushing dissent within the party.

Popular

