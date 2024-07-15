29.3 C
New York
Monday, July 15, 2024
Biden condemns 'assassination attempt' on Trump, calls for national unity
Headline news

Biden condemns ‘assassination attempt’ on Trump, calls for national unity

Date:

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden described the recent attack on former President Donald Trump as an ‘assassination attempt’ and called for ‘national unity’ on Sunday (14). The incident occurred during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13) when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots, injuring Trump and killing a spectator. Two others were critically injured. The attacker was shot and killed by the Secret Service.

Biden addressed the nation after a briefing from his top national security team, emphasizing that such violence has no place in America. He stressed the importance of unity despite political disagreements and urged the public not to make assumptions about the shooter’s motives as the FBI leads the investigation.

“As I said last night, there is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter,” Biden said. “An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as a nation. Everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not American. And we cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now. Unity. We’ll debate, and we’ll disagree, that’s not going to change. But we’ll not lose sight of who we are as Americans,” said Biden, who returned from his weekend vacation in Delaware at midnight. Biden said the FBI is leading the investigation that is still in its early stages.

“We don’t yet have any information about the motive of the shooter. We know who he is. I urge everyone, everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or affiliations. Let the FBI do their job and their partner agencies do their job,” he said.

The President directed an independent review of national security at the rally to ensure a thorough investigation. He also emphasized the need for heightened security measures for Trump and the upcoming Republican National Convention. Biden stated that the Secret Service would review all security protocols for the event.

Biden expressed his gratitude that Trump is recovering and extended condolences to the family of the deceased victim. He announced plans to address the nation further from the Oval Office.

Trump, who survived the attempt on his life, confirmed his attendance at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, where he will be nominated as the party’s presidential candidate. Republican and Democratic leaders have condemned the attack, calling for a swift investigation and justice.

The nation remains in shock as the investigation continues, with both sides of the political spectrum uniting in their condemnation of the violence.

