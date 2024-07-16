Usha Chilukuri Vance, JD Vance’s wife, poised to play key role in Trump’s campaign

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of JD Vance, has been announced as a key figure in the upcoming US presidential elections, with Donald Trump selecting JD Vance as his running mate. Usha, a successful lawyer, has a rich background tied to Indian culture and values. She is the daughter of Indian immigrants and has impressive academic credentials, holding degrees from Yale University and the University of Cambridge.

Born Usha Chilukuri, she has had a notable career in law, clerking for Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh before Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Court. Growing up in a suburb of San Diego, California, Usha excelled in her education, serving in significant editorial roles at the Yale Journal of Law & Technology and The Yale Law Journal.

After her time at Yale, Usha continued her studies as a Gates fellow at Cambridge, where she interacted with liberal groups. In 2014, she was a registered Democrat. Usha and JD Vance met at Yale Law School and married in 2014, having a Hindu ceremony alongside their wedding in Kentucky. They have three children together.

Usha has played a crucial role in JD Vance’s achievements, helping him organize his thoughts for his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which was later turned into a film by Ron Howard. She has also supported him during his campaign for the Ohio Senate seat.

With the upcoming presidential elections, Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate, highlighting the diversity and youth he brings to the ticket. Usha Vance, with her deep understanding of Indian culture, is seen as a valuable asset in strengthening US-India relations.

In interviews, Usha has spoken about her husband’s hard work and creativity, expressing her support for him based on her upbringing in a religious household and her belief in the positive influence of faith in their lives.

JD Vance, originally named James David Bowman, was born in Middletown, Ohio. Raised by his grandparents, he overcame a challenging childhood with a mother struggling with addiction and an absent father.

As Trump prepares for the 2024 election, his campaign emphasizes unity and resilience in the face of challenges, focusing on moving forward rather than criticizing political opponents.