Indian Americans prominently featured at GOP Convention as Trump secures nomination

Delegates during the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, USA, Monday, July 15, 2024. (Photo credit: PTI)

Indian Americans made a notable presence at the Republican National Convention, which began in Wisconsin under tight security. The event started just two days after a gunman fired at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

Indian-American politician Abraham George, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, announced that all Texas delegates supported Trump. Harmeet Dhillon, RNC National Committeewoman from California, recited Ardaas (an appeal to God) at the convention. This event will officially nominate Trump as the party’s presidential candidate.

Usha Vance, wife of Ohio Senator J D Vance, was present as Vance was announced as Trump’s running mate. Ohio State Senator Niraj Atani and Dr. Sampat Shivangi were also there as delegates.

“This is a historic convention,” said Dr. Shivangi. “The entire party is now united and standing together with Trump.”

Niraj Antani added, “As a son of immigrants, we must elect a president to restore the American values that my family crossed an ocean for. I believe the candidate to do that is Trump. I’m extremely honoured to be able to serve as a delegate in support of President Trump.”

He also said, “Republicans across the country are more united than ever in support of President Trump. I was incredibly proud to have voted for him today to be our party’s nominee. Now, together as Republicans, we seek to unite the country under President Trump’s leadership, to defend the American Dream that has become out of reach for so many Americans in the past few years.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niraj Antani (@nirajantani)

Trump’s confidant Kash Patel, Kush Desai, Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention, and Sunny Reddy, a candidate for the Wayne State University Board of Governors of Michigan, were also present.

Other attendees included Indian-American attorney Hardam Tripathi from Florida, Hima Kolanagireddy from Michigan, and Adi Sathi, a Republican strategist.

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, both of whom contested and lost to Trump in the primaries, are scheduled to address the convention.

Around 2,400 delegates from across the US are attending to officially nominate Trump, a process that was a formality since he secured the required 1,215 delegates in March. By the end of the primaries, Trump had earned 2,243 delegates.

Trump is expected to accept the nomination in a speech on Thursday (18) night.

Previous article
