Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding captivates global audience amid criticism of extravagance

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, 29, is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, in a lavish ceremony that has captivated both local and international audiences. The wedding, heavily publicized by Ambani’s $260 billion conglomerate, Reliance, has become a hot topic across social media, overshadowing criticism about the extravagance during a time of increasing inequality in India.

The star-studded event in Mumbai features a guest list that includes high-profile celebrities and politicians such as Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Tony Blair, and Boris Johnson. Following the wedding, three days of celebratory receptions are planned.

An unnamed executive at Reliance described the event as a “powerful symbol of India’s growing stature on the global stage,” highlighting the presence of esteemed individuals as a testament to India’s economic, political, intellectual, and scientific prowess.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, is known for hosting opulent parties for his children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, with costs often running into millions. This particular celebration is anticipated to be the most extravagant yet, although the exact expenditure remains undisclosed.

The wedding, deemed a public event, has led to traffic restrictions in a key Mumbai business district for four days, further stirring public discontent.

To manage the flow of information, Reliance’s official Facebook page, which has 2.3 million followers, has been sharing glimpses of the celebrations. A video clip posted this week, showing the Ambani family dancing at a private music function, received 54,000 likes. The post was promoted with hashtags like #ARWeddingCelebrations.

Media access to the wedding venue was restricted, with only a few photographers and TV crews allowed to capture the guests’ arrival. Onlookers stood with umbrellas in the rain outside the venue, listening to the sound of Bollywood music from inside.

A foreign company executive attending the wedding mentioned that organizers would likely put tape on guests’ phone cameras to ensure no pictures were taken.

Ambani’s celebrations are known for their secrecy. The wedding festivities began in March with a three-day pre-wedding party featuring a performance by superstar Rihanna, followed by a European luxury cruise in May with 800 guests. Bollywood actresses posted photos on Instagram wearing luxury designer labels, but details of the Ambani cruise celebrations remained private.

The intense public interest has led Indian TV news channels to track the wedding minute-by-minute.