23.7 C
New York
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding captivates global audience amid criticism...
Headline news

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding captivates global audience amid criticism of extravagance

By: vibhuti

Date:

Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, react during their wedding celebrations in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Related stories

Headline news

India launches two new visa and passport centres in Seattle

India has launched two new visa and passport centres...
Headline news

US urges India to play constructive role in Ukraine peace efforts

India, as a critical global security provider, must take...
Headline news

Indian-American support for Biden drops sharply by 8 per cent

A bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) has revealed...
Headline news

Sikh American leader confident of Trump victory if polls are ‘free and fair

Maryland-based community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee, head of "Sikh...
Headline news

Trump criticizes VP Harris, calls her Biden’s ‘insurance policy’ amid reelection debate

Donald Trump, the former US president and likely Republican...

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, 29, is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, in a lavish ceremony that has captivated both local and international audiences. The wedding, heavily publicized by Ambani’s $260 billion conglomerate, Reliance, has become a hot topic across social media, overshadowing criticism about the extravagance during a time of increasing inequality in India.

mukesh ambani famiy scaled
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The star-studded event in Mumbai features a guest list that includes high-profile celebrities and politicians such as Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, Tony Blair, and Boris Johnson. Following the wedding, three days of celebratory receptions are planned.

priyanka nick scaled
Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra’s hand on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

An unnamed executive at Reliance described the event as a “powerful symbol of India’s growing stature on the global stage,” highlighting the presence of esteemed individuals as a testament to India’s economic, political, intellectual, and scientific prowess.

john cena scaled
John Cena poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, is known for hosting opulent parties for his children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, with costs often running into millions. This particular celebration is anticipated to be the most extravagant yet, although the exact expenditure remains undisclosed.

aishwariya rai scaled
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The wedding, deemed a public event, has led to traffic restrictions in a key Mumbai business district for four days, further stirring public discontent.

- Advertisement -

To manage the flow of information, Reliance’s official Facebook page, which has 2.3 million followers, has been sharing glimpses of the celebrations. A video clip posted this week, showing the Ambani family dancing at a private music function, received 54,000 likes. The post was promoted with hashtags like #ARWeddingCelebrations.

ananya pandey scaled
Ananya Panday poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Media access to the wedding venue was restricted, with only a few photographers and TV crews allowed to capture the guests’ arrival. Onlookers stood with umbrellas in the rain outside the venue, listening to the sound of Bollywood music from inside.

A foreign company executive attending the wedding mentioned that organizers would likely put tape on guests’ phone cameras to ensure no pictures were taken.

ranbir alia scaled
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Ambani’s celebrations are known for their secrecy. The wedding festivities began in March with a three-day pre-wedding party featuring a performance by superstar Rihanna, followed by a European luxury cruise in May with 800 guests. Bollywood actresses posted photos on Instagram wearing luxury designer labels, but details of the Ambani cruise celebrations remained private.

2024 07 12T154515Z 1595310711 RC2RT8A9FPY5 RTRMADP 3 INDIA AMBANI WEDDING scaled
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair pose for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The intense public interest has led Indian TV news channels to track the wedding minute-by-minute.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India launches two new visa and passport centres in Seattle

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India launches two new visa and passport centres in Seattle

Headline news 0
India has launched two new visa and passport centres...

Congressman Shri Thanedar introduces bill to retain H-1B visa for foreign STEM graduates

News 0
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced new legislation aimed...

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc