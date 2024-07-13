India launches two new visa and passport centres in Seattle

India has launched two new visa and passport centres in Seattle, Washington, catering to the needs of the Indian community in nine Pacific Northwestern states of the US. The centres, located in Seattle and Bellevue, were inaugurated on Friday (12), soon after the opening of the newest Indian Consulate in Seattle.

The other five existing Indian consulates in the US are in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. “The opening of the Indian Consulate in Seattle is a reflection of the Indian government’s strong commitment to deepen our relations with Pacific Northwestern states of USA,” said Prakash Gupta, Consul General of India in Seattle, at the opening ceremony.

Indian Visa Application Center ( IVAC) inaugurated in Seattle! Welcome all Visa, OCI and passport applications at both Seattle and Bellevue locations. Thank you @MayorofSeattle for all your support! Press Release:https://t.co/oIOtDKnvxX@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS @CPVIndia pic.twitter.com/65ScbUrxEy — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) July 13, 2024

The centres are managed by VFS Global on behalf of the Indian Government. VFS Global is the exclusive service provider for visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship, and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification services for the Indian government in the US. “Through the opening of these new visa application centres (VAC) in Seattle and Bellevue, we hope to ensure for all consular applicants a more convenient experience to adequately prepare their travel to India,” Gupta said.

According to a statement, the Seattle centre will offer world-class facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and superior application experience for customers, making the process more convenient for travellers. These services are expected to benefit the nearly half-million-strong Indian diaspora community in the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle, which covers the Nine Pacific Northwestern States of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

“Providing smooth and efficient consular services is one of our top priorities and we would welcome any feedback and suggestions on further improvement from all applicants as we commence our consular operations in the Greater Seattle Area,” Gupta added.

Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of Americas at VFS Global, expressed excitement about expanding their partnership with the Government of India. “The new centre in Seattle and Bellevue, United States of America, will play a crucial role in effectively catering to the growing demand for visa and consular services to India,” he said. “We are confident that these visa application centres will enhance customer experience by making the visa application process even smoother, thereby helping us serve the travellers and Indian diaspora better,” Sharma added.

VFS Global has been serving the Government of India since 2008 as the first outsourced visa services partner of the Ministry of External Affairs (India). In the United States, VFS Global has provided passport, visa, and consular services on behalf of the Embassy and Consulates of India since 2020.

Currently, VFS Global manages 52 Passport, Visa, and Consular Services Application Centres for the Government of India in 13 countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Iraq, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The statement mentioned that the new centres in Seattle and Bellevue will have spacious facilities equipped with modern amenities and services. Well-trained customer service representatives will assist visa applicants at every step, enhancing the customer experience further. Additionally, India visa and consular applicants will have access to a dedicated call centre.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell attended the event on Friday alongside Port Commissioner Sam Cho and State Rep. Vandana Slatter. He presented the first Indian passport and visa to eager applicants, marking a special moment for the community. Mayor Harrell expressed admiration for the Indian community in Seattle, praising their contributions to enriching the bonds between India and the USA.