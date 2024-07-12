US urges India to play constructive role in Ukraine peace efforts

India, as a critical global security provider, must take an active role in ensuring peace in Ukraine and supporting the country in its negotiations with Russia, according to a senior US official. Liam Wasley, Director of the Office of European Security and Political Affairs at the US State Department, emphasized this point following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s significant visit to Moscow and his discussions with President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict.

Wasley highlighted the need for Indians to understand the threat President Putin and Russia pose to America’s European allies and the NATO alliance. “It has also been a very jarring direct threat to the security of a billion members of democracies,” said Wasley.

VIDEO | Here’s what Liam Wasley, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, said on PM Modi’s visit to Russia. “I think the Indians need to appreciate just how much a threat Vladimir Putin and his Russia have been to our European allies and to the NATO… pic.twitter.com/6xqbKjwtdp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

NATO leaders gathered in Washington DC this week for their 75th-anniversary summit, where the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China’s role in supporting Russia were key topics of discussion. Wasley pointed out NATO’s strong statement regarding China’s contribution to Russia’s war efforts, emphasizing that Russia’s aggression would not be sustainable without support from China, Iran, and North Korea.

When asked if Prime Minister Modi was insensitive to European and NATO security concerns, Wasley responded, “We think it’s important for Indians to understand how those forces are contributing to extending and continuing an unjust, unprovoked war for several years.” He noted that global security issues, including undersea warfare, cyberspace, and space warfare, are increasingly interconnected, making India’s role in these conversations crucial.

Describing NATO as a defensive alliance, Wasley explained that it relies on the interest of partners willing to engage. While India has not chosen to be a NATO partner, Wasley acknowledged India’s significant influence and potential impact on international security.

- Advertisement -

“We think India has enormous influence and an enormous voice, and will have a great impact on how the future of the international security environment develops. This is why I think India can play a constructive role in bringing peace to Ukraine,” he said.

The NATO alliance has shown unity in supporting Ukraine, providing political and material assistance to help the country defend its territory and achieve a just peace. Wasley suggested that it is up to India to determine how it can best contribute to these efforts. He also noted that the recent NATO declaration in Washington reflects the alliance’s concerns about China’s involvement in the conflict.

Wasley concluded by emphasizing the importance of India’s participation in global security discussions, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. “This is why I think India has a key role in the conversation as we deal with the global security threats that we are all grappling with,” he said.