26.4 C
New York
Friday, July 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsUS urges India to play constructive role in Ukraine peace efforts
Headline news

US urges India to play constructive role in Ukraine peace efforts

By: vibhuti

Date:

Wasley pointed out NATO's strong statement regarding China's contribution to Russia's war efforts. (Photo credit: sk.usembassy.gov)

Related stories

Headline news

Indian-American support for Biden drops sharply by 8 per cent

A bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS) has revealed...
Headline news

Sikh American leader confident of Trump victory if polls are ‘free and fair

Maryland-based community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee, head of "Sikh...
Headline news

Trump criticizes VP Harris, calls her Biden’s ‘insurance policy’ amid reelection debate

Donald Trump, the former US president and likely Republican...
Headline news

Four Indian Americans arrested in Texas on charges of human trafficking

A total of four Indian-American have been arrested for...
Headline news

42 per cent of California startups founded by immigrants, they are ‘lifeblood’ of state: Governor Newsom

At a fundraiser, California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the...

India, as a critical global security provider, must take an active role in ensuring peace in Ukraine and supporting the country in its negotiations with Russia, according to a senior US official. Liam Wasley, Director of the Office of European Security and Political Affairs at the US State Department, emphasized this point following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s significant visit to Moscow and his discussions with President Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine conflict.

Wasley highlighted the need for Indians to understand the threat President Putin and Russia pose to America’s European allies and the NATO alliance. “It has also been a very jarring direct threat to the security of a billion members of democracies,” said Wasley.

NATO leaders gathered in Washington DC this week for their 75th-anniversary summit, where the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China’s role in supporting Russia were key topics of discussion. Wasley pointed out NATO’s strong statement regarding China’s contribution to Russia’s war efforts, emphasizing that Russia’s aggression would not be sustainable without support from China, Iran, and North Korea.

When asked if Prime Minister Modi was insensitive to European and NATO security concerns, Wasley responded, “We think it’s important for Indians to understand how those forces are contributing to extending and continuing an unjust, unprovoked war for several years.” He noted that global security issues, including undersea warfare, cyberspace, and space warfare, are increasingly interconnected, making India’s role in these conversations crucial.

Describing NATO as a defensive alliance, Wasley explained that it relies on the interest of partners willing to engage. While India has not chosen to be a NATO partner, Wasley acknowledged India’s significant influence and potential impact on international security.

- Advertisement -

“We think India has enormous influence and an enormous voice, and will have a great impact on how the future of the international security environment develops. This is why I think India can play a constructive role in bringing peace to Ukraine,” he said.

The NATO alliance has shown unity in supporting Ukraine, providing political and material assistance to help the country defend its territory and achieve a just peace. Wasley suggested that it is up to India to determine how it can best contribute to these efforts. He also noted that the recent NATO declaration in Washington reflects the alliance’s concerns about China’s involvement in the conflict.

Wasley concluded by emphasizing the importance of India’s participation in global security discussions, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine. “This is why I think India has a key role in the conversation as we deal with the global security threats that we are all grappling with,” he said.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-American support for Biden drops sharply by 8 per cent

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Joe Biden calls Ukrainian President Zelenskyy as Russian ‘Putin,’ video receives heavy criticism

Trending 0
In a notable slip-up amid growing concerns over his...

Kim and Khloe Kardashian take auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai

Trending 0
International reality TV superstars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian...

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ celebrated by The Academy, fans claim It deserves an Oscar

Entertainment 0
Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, a film that has garnered...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc