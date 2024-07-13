Congressman Shri Thanedar introduces bill to retain H-1B visa for foreign STEM graduates

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced new legislation aimed at encouraging promising foreign students to remain in the US post-graduation especially science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by expanding the availability of H-1B visas, a move particularly significant for Indian IT professionals.

Thanedar, a Democrat, highlighted his personal journey as an immigrant to emphasize the importance of this bill. “As an immigrant whose educational opportunities in the US shaped all the subsequent opportunities I received, I understand the importance of keeping our most gifted students in the country,” the India-born congressman stated on Friday (12).

The proposed “Keep STEM Graduates in America Act” seeks to reform the H-1B visa process and increase the number of available visas annually, thereby facilitating the retention of individuals capable of contributing significantly to the US industry and economy.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa allowing US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise, a crucial resource for technology companies hiring employees from countries like India and China.

Thanedar’s office highlighted that the bill aims to simplify the process of obtaining H-1B visas and increase their availability, fostering innovation within the US. According to congressional findings, foreign students in technology and science fields have significantly contributed to overall US innovation and growth.

Emphasizing the importance of the STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) fields, Thanedar’s legislation aims to prioritize hardworking, meritorious students.

The Indian American community has expressed strong support for this legislative move. Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), praised Thanedar, stating, “We applaud Congressman Thanedar for submitting this much-needed bill to retain foreign STEM graduates in the US by providing them an extension in Optional Practical Training. With this bill, they will get more time to find a job and secure an H-1B visa, allowing them to contribute effectively to the US technology sector and economy.”

FIIDS echoed this sentiment, expressing gratitude for the introduction of the bill. “We thank Congressman Thanedar for introducing this very important bill to retain US-trained STEM graduates. About 300,000 Indian students and millions of foreign students will benefit from this bill. It’s crucial in a tough job market, as they need more time to find appropriate opportunities to contribute to the US economy,” FIIDS stated.