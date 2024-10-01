Triptii Dimri faces backlash for her latest song ‘Mere Mehboob,’ replies ‘You are not honest with yourself, if you start thinking what people will say’

Triptii Dimri is excited about the upcoming release of her new movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this romantic comedy features Rajkummar Rao alongside her in the lead role. The trailer, which came out in September, has received a fantastic response from fans. The film’s team has also been releasing several songs, including one titled ‘Mere Mehboob’.

‘Mere Mehboob’ is a dance number featuring Dimri, marking her first dance performance of this kind. However, the song has garnered mixed reactions, with some fans criticizing the choreography and questioning whether this type of role suits the actress, who is also known for her role in Qala. In light of the trolling and criticism, Dimri has now spoken out.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked if she felt uncomfortable performing the hook step in the song. Triptii responded that she was not uncomfortable at all. She explained that as an actor, she is eager to take on various challenges.

Initially, she thought acting was her only focus, but she later realized that she needed to expand her skills. “So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what’s wrong with trying? You must give it your best,” said Dimri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

- Advertisement -

Addressing the criticism surrounding Mere Mehboob, Triptii mentioned that everyone has different opinions about what they like or dislike. She believes that this should not discourage anyone from trying new things. “If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won’t be honest to what you are doing,” she added. This perspective highlights her commitment to personal and artistic growth.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is Triptii’s second movie set to release in 2024, hitting theaters on October 11, 2024. Before this, she appeared in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. As she prepares for this new chapter, Dimri continues to embrace her journey as an actress and looks forward to more opportunities in the future.