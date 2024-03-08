8.1 C
TOP 10 British Asian women entertainers

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

We are often fascinated when we spot a person of colour in British entertainment, be it cinema, series or any other source of entertainment. On this International Women’s Day, we made a list of women who have brought colours to the British entertainment sector and have not only won the hearts of the British Asians but also the British audience, by adding the flavours of their culture.

parminder-nagra
(Photo credit: parmindernagra)

Parminder Nagra, born in 1975 to Indian Sikh immigrants in England, rose to fame as Jess Bhamra in Bend It Like Beckham. Before captivating audiences, she honed her acting skills in school plays and local theatre productions, even stepping into a lead role just a week into rehearsals.

Before her breakout role, she honed her craft on stage throughout the late 90s. She impressed critics with her diverse range, playing a village girl in Skeleton, a Hindu boy in A Tainted Dawn, and even a rape victim in The Square Circle.

 

ambika-mod
(Photo credit: ambikamod)

Ambika Mod, a British actress, comedian, and writer, is best known for her roles in This is Going to Hurt and One Day. After studying English and working as a personal assistant, she pursued acting and comedy. Her breakout role as a junior doctor in “This is Going to Hurt” earned her acclaim. In One Day, she became the first actress of South Asian descent to play the romantic lead, sparking conversation and critical praise. Mod’s journey began in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, raised by Indian immigrant parents.

 

sanam-saed
(Photo credit; sanammody)

Sanam Saeed is a Pakistani actress, singer, and former model of British origin. Born on November 2, 1985, in London, she later moved to Pakistan. Saeed has gained acclaim for her roles in Pakistani dramas, with notable performances in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Dil Banjaara. Her versatility extends to singing, and she has made a mark as a multi-talented artist.

 

meera-syal
(Photo credit: MeeraSyal)

 

Meera Syal is an English comedian, writer, playwright, singer, journalist, and actress, born on June 27, 1961, in Wolverhampton, England. A prominent figure in the British entertainment industry, Syal co-wrote and starred in the groundbreaking comedy series Goodness Gracious Me. She has also contributed significantly to literature and theatre, showcasing her prowess across various artistic mediums

 

shazia-mirza
(Photo credit: shaziamirza1)

Shazia Mirza is a British comedian, actress, and writer known for her sharp wit and humor that often explores cultural and social issues. Born in Birmingham, Mirza’s comedy tackles stereotypes and challenges societal norms. She has performed on various international platforms and has been recognized for her distinctive voice in the comedy scene.

 

indira-verma
(Photo credit: indiravarma)

Indira Anne Varma is a British actress and narrator, born on September 27, 1973, in Bath, England. With an impressive career in both television and film, Varma is known for her roles in Rome, Game of Thrones, and Luther. Her talent and versatility have established her as a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

 

mia-matangi
(Photo credit: miamatangi)

Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, known by her stage name M.I.A., is a British rapper, record producer, and singer. Born on July 18, 1975, in Hounslow, London, she rose to prominence with her innovative approach to music, blending elements of hip-hop, electronic, and world music. M.I.A. has received critical acclaim for her groundbreaking contributions to the music industry.

 

 

simone-ashley
(Photo credit: simoneashley)

Simone Ashley, born Simone Ashwini Pillai in 1995, is a British actress known for her roles in Bridgerton and Sex Education. Raised in Surrey to Indian Tamil parents, she defied familial expectations, leaving school at 16 to pursue acting. Her diverse talents and journey reflect resilience, leading to prominence in the entertainment industry.

 

charithra-chandran
(Photo credit: charithra17)

British actress Charithra Surya Chandran, gained recognition for her roles in Alex Rider and Bridgerton. Born in Perth, Scotland, to Tamil Indian medical professionals, she spent part of her childhood in India, later settling in the UK. Chandran, an Oxford graduate, pursued acting, turning down a job offer from BCG.

 

 

priya-kansara
(Photo credit: Getty images)
Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

