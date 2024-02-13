6 must-watch thrillers on ZEE5 Global, Netflix, Amazon Prime and others

In a world of endless streaming options, finding the next pulse-pounding thriller to captivate your evenings can be a daunting task. Thankfully, across streaming platforms like ZEE5 Global, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, amongst others, there’s a treasure trove of gripping, suspenseful narratives waiting to be explored. From mind-bending mysteries to heart-racing action, we’ve curated a list of the top 6 compelling thrillers on streaming platforms that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Kadak Singh (ZEE5 Global)

AK Shrivastav, a quirky patient suffering from retrograde amnesia, uncovers the reason behind his condition while trying to recollect his life accurately in this ZEE5 Global Original film. The platform’s penchant for thought-provoking narratives and its commitment to showcasing unique storytelling make the movie a standout watch for those seeking unconventional narratives.

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

Maya’s serene life takes a harrowing turn when her abusive past catches up with her. As the shadows of her history loom large, the movie paints an intense portrayal of her struggles. This gripping drama unravels a narrative laced with tension and redemption, delivering the emotional depth of Maya’s journey with a nuanced touch, making it a compelling watch for those seeking intense character-driven narratives within a refined viewing experience.

Khufiya (Netflix)

An operative of the Indian spy agency known as RAW is assigned to track down a mole who is selling defense secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. With its taut storyline and thrilling espionage plot, the platform provides the perfect canvas for this spy thriller’s intricate web of deceit and betrayal, elevating the intrigue and suspense, making it a must-watch for espionage enthusiasts.

Duranga S2 (ZEE5 Global)

Sammit’s life comes crashing down when Ira investigates a case connected to his past. He must now protect himself and his loved ones from a stranger who is determined to take over his life. The platform’s knack for immersive storytelling and character-driven drama complements the intricate web of secrets and danger within this thriller.

Dhootha (Amazon Prime Video)

Journalist Sagar’s life turns thrilling as he unravels dark secrets behind newspaper clippings predicting tragedies. He becomes a murder suspect, racing against time to clear his name and solve the enigma, and faces dangerous twists. Suspense builds in this roller-coaster ride, making it a must-watch for those craving an adrenaline rush from compelling, suspenseful storytelling.

Aarya S3 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aarya follows the story of Aarya Sareen, a devoted mother and loving wife who turns into a formidable mafia queen to protect her family and get revenge for her husband’s murder. The platform’s ability to portray nuanced character arcs and emotional depth amplifies the gripping narrative of vengeance and survival, making it a binge-worthy watch for those seeking powerful storytelling and emotive performances.