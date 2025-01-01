Thai influencer dies after taking on deadly whiskey challenge for $900

In a deeply tragic event, 27-year-old Thai social media influencer Thanakarn Kanthee, popularly known as “Bank Leicester,” passed away after consuming two bottles of whiskey within a span of 10 to 20 minutes. The challenge, for which he was promised a reward of 30,000 baht (approximately $900), ended fatally as he succumbed to alcohol poisoning on December 25.

Kanthee was known for participating in extreme stunts and challenges to support his impoverished family. Often referred to as a garland seller-turned-rapper, his rise to fame online involved risky behaviors, including an infamous incident where he consumed hand sanitizer.

On this occasion, the influencer attended a birthday party in Tha Mai district of Chanthaburi, where he was encouraged to down two 350 ml bottles of whiskey for 10,000 baht (Rs 25,000) per bottle.

A video capturing the incident showed Kanthee visibly intoxicated as he accepted the challenge. Following the consumption of the whiskey, he collapsed, reportedly vomited, and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His passing has sparked widespread outrage, highlighting the growing dangers of risky social media content.

In the aftermath of Kanthee’s death, local police arrested Ekkachart Meephrom, also known as “Em Ekkachart,” who had hired the influencer for the drinking challenge.

Ekkachart, aged 32, was charged with recklessness causing death, an offense carrying a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht.

During the raid on Ekkachart’s residence, authorities seized a pistol, bank passbooks, mobile phones, and SIM cards, seeking to uncover links to a gambling website. Ekkachart reportedly admitted to the charges and was denied bail, with the court citing the severity of his actions.

The tragic death of Kanthee, who was raised by his grandmother in a Bangkok slum after his parents’ separation when he was just two months old, has evoked widespread public sympathy.

Many online users have condemned the culture of dangerous social media challenges and the apparent lack of empathy shown by the partygoers who egged him on.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts denouncing such stunts as “rubbish content.” Many recalled a poignant quote from Kanthee’s earlier post: “I am willing to be bullied and insulted to just get scraps of money from the rich people in order to provide for my family.”

Activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet has offered to assist Kanthee’s family in pursuing justice. “People were quick to make content and have fun with it, but when it came to taking responsibility, not a single soul dared step up,” he said, reflecting the collective anger and grief over the incident.

The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangerous lengths individuals are often pushed to for online fame or financial survival, raising urgent questions about accountability and ethical behavior in the digital age.