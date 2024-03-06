10.5 C
London
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessTata Motors plans to split car division for EV focus
Business

Tata Motors plans to split car division for EV focus

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

UK’s competition regulator appoints two Asian-origin executives

Asian-origin executives with years of experience in the field...
Business

Sri Lanka signs energy deal with India after rejecting Chinese offer

Sri Lanka on Friday awarded the construction of three...
Business

UK awaits voter-friendly budget before election

Britain’s Conservative government unveils a pre-election budget Wednesday that...
Business

India’s IT minister condemns Google’s app removal

GOOGLE’s decision to remove some apps in India from...
Business

US court orders realtor Haresh Jogani to pay $2.5 b to brothers

A US court has mandated that business tycoon Haresh...

INDIA’s Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, is planning to separate its car division as it wants to focus more on making electric cars in the future, reported The Telegraph.

The split means Tata Motors will have two separate divisions: one will make regular cars, and the other will focus on making bigger vehicles like trucks and buses.

Both divisions will have the same owners, with the Tata & Sons family being the biggest owner, the company said on Monday (4).

The firm believes that by separating the electric car part, it can attract more investors who are interested in supporting the move away from petrol and diesel cars.

Jaguar Land Rover is already investing a lot of money to make electric versions of its cars in the UK. According to reports, they plan to release the first electric Range Rover soon.

The chairman of Tata Motors, N Chandrasekaran, thinks that splitting the company will help each division focus better on what they do.

“Tata Motors has scripted a strong turnaround in the last few years. The three automotive business units are now operating independently and delivering consistent performance,” he was quoted as saying.

“This demerger will help them better capitalise on the opportunities provided by the market by enhancing their focus and agility. This will lead to a superior experience for our customers, better growth prospects for our employees and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

The plan still needs to be approved by the Tata Motors board, as well as by shareholders and regulators, which could take about 15 months.

Tata Motors has been doing really well lately, especially in the SUV and electric car markets. The car manufacturer’s stocks have skyrocketed by over 124 per cent in the last year.

Reports said that Tata & Sons is also contemplating spinning off and publicly listing Agratas, the battery enterprise responsible for constructing a £4 billion “gigafactory” in Somerset.

The facility is scheduled to start operations in 2026 and is set to become one of the largest in Europe

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK’s competition regulator appoints two Asian-origin executives

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Red Sea data cable cut, claims telecom firm

Headline news 0
The undersea cable network in the Red Sea is...

Lord Gadhia scoops top honour at GG2 Leadership Awards

Headline Story 0
Lord Jitesh Gadhia, chairman of the British Asian Trust,...

Birmingham approves service cuts, tax hikes to avoid bankruptcy

UK News 0
COUNCILLORS in the UK’s second-largest city Birmingham on Tuesday...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc