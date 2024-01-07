2.9 C
London
Monday, January 8, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StorySunak vows tax cuts through welfare reform
Headline StoryUK News

Sunak vows tax cuts through welfare reform

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

UK police probe fraud in Post Office IT scandal

UK police have announced they are investigating possible fraud...
Headline Story

India’s first sun mission, Aditya-L1 reaches final destination

India’s first solar observation mission, Aditya-L1, on Saturday (6)...
UK News

Former Conservative minister Chris Skidmore resigns

Former energy minister, Chris Skidmore announced on Friday (5)...
Headline Story

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit UK

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commence...
Headline Story

A year of elections

BILLIONS of voters across south Asia, the UK and...

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak has outlined his commitment to reducing taxes by tightening welfare spending and implementing government reforms before and after the upcoming general election.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sunak indicated a significant focus on tax reductions.

The Tory leader presented the party’s position as a key differentiator from the Labour in the run-up to the election.

“When I say that I want to keep cutting taxes, that’s what we’re going to deliver I’m going to be crystal clear. My priority is cutting taxes,” he told the newspaper.

He added that his priority lies in delivering a more tax-friendly environment.

Sunak hinted at an imminent income tax cut in the March 6 budget, preceding the election.

This reduction could potentially be supported by additional welfare reforms, building on the £4 billion in savings from changes announced in September.

Last week the prime minister said that general election will be held in the second half of this year.

Sunak also stressed his strategy of funding tax cuts by streamlining Britain’s welfare system and overall government spending.

He specifically mentioned measures such as a hiring freeze on civil servants as part of this fiscal approach.

The Prime Minister expressed his focus on levies “on work,” drawing attention to the recent 2p National Insurance cut, which he sees as aligning with his vision for a tax structure that rewards hard work.

Sunak’s stance goes beyond that of chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was less definitive about tax cuts in a recent statement.

“The Autumn Statement delivered the biggest set of tax cuts in one event since the 1980s. That should give people a sense of the scale of what we’ve just done, and a sense of my ambition and the chancellor’s determination to cut taxes,” he told The Telegraph.

As the election approaches, Sunak highlighted the sharp contrast between the Tory’s focus on tax cuts and what he perceives as the Labour’s inclination toward increased government spending.

Meanwhile, chancellor Hunt is facing pressure from over 45 Tory MPs to address concerns about forecasting errors by the Office for Budget Responsibility ahead of the budget.

Additionally, Hunt hinted at the possibility of an inheritance tax cut, referring to it as “a pernicious tax” in a recent statement.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
UK police probe fraud in Post Office IT scandal

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK aims for Uranium fuel independence to challenge Russia

Business 0
BRITAIN intends to become the first European country to...

India to play Pakistan in New York in T20 World Cup

Cricket 0
RIVALS India and Pakistan will play their Twenty20 World...

India tightens pharma standards amid global safety concerns

India News 0
INDIAN pharmaceutical companies must meet new manufacturing standards this...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

India, Pakistan swap nuclear installations lists as per tradition

News 0
India and Pakistan on Monday (1) engaged in their...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc