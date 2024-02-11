10.5 C
London
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSunak pledges tax cuts amid ‘improved economic conditions’
UK News

Sunak pledges tax cuts amid ‘improved economic conditions’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Post court ruling on software faults, Fujitsu won £1.4 billion new government contracts

Fujitsu, the Japanese technology company entangled in the Post...
Headline Story

King Charles thanks supporters in first statement after cancer news

King Charles III expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to well-wishers...
UK News

Sadiq Khan urges government to prevent Eurostar travel ‘chaos’

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan called on Britain’s government to...
UK News

London police failing over exploitation of kids: watchdog

London’s police force is leaving children at risk of...
UK News

Wildlife charities allege racism in British countryside

BRITISH wildlife charities are ringing alarm bells by describing...

Rishi Sunak has embraced the challenge of narrowing the gap between the Tories and Labour in the current polls. Speaking to the Times, the prime minister emphasised his commitment to tax reductions, pledging to cut taxes when it becomes fiscally prudent.

“At the beginning of this year there is a sense that the country is pointing in the right direction,” he said attributing this optimism to the positive shifts in the economy and the effectiveness of his plan, which has already seen mortgage rates decrease and taxes cut.

Sunak is hopeful that the combination of a potential pre-election boost and a brighter economic forecast will diminish Labour’s lead under Keir Starmer.

His reiteration of tax cut promises follows revelations from publication of his own tax summary, which disclosed his payment of over £500,000 in UK taxes last year on a total income of £2.2m, The Guardian reported.

This level of taxation, roughly 23% of his income, has drawn criticism for being proportionally similar to what a teacher earns, despite Sunak’s income being significantly higher, primarily due to the lower taxation on capital gains.

Amidst expectations for substantial tax cuts in the upcoming spring budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been attempting to moderate these anticipations, even as calls for cuts grow louder within Tory circles.

Sunak maintains that detailed discussions on fiscal policies are typically reserved for budget announcements, suggesting that some might be reading too much into the current discourse. “What the chancellor and I have said is that of course our long-term plan is to cut people’s taxes.”

Responding to Sunak’s statements, Darren Jones, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, criticised them as insincere, pointing out the financial strain faced by many British families after 14 years of Tory governance.

Jones highlighted the 25 tax increases under the Tories and projected that households would find themselves significantly poorer under Sunak’s tax strategy, advocating instead for a Labour government focused on investing in the nation’s future.

Additionally, Sunak’s wealth has recently been under scrutiny, especially following his acceptance of a £1,000 wager with Piers Morgan regarding the government’s Rwanda asylum strategy.

The disclosure of his tax documents on Friday (9), revealing a 13% increase in his income to £2.2m and total earnings of about £7m over four years, has fuelled discussions about the fairness of the tax system.

Tax Justice UK’s executive director Robert Palmer commented on the disparity in tax rates between those earning from wealth versus those working for their income, calling attention to the systemic flaws in the current tax framework.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
King Charles thanks supporters in first statement after cancer news
Next article
Post court ruling on software faults, Fujitsu won £1.4 billion new government contracts

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Post court ruling on software faults, Fujitsu won £1.4 billion new government contracts

UK News 0
Fujitsu, the Japanese technology company entangled in the Post...

King Charles thanks supporters in first statement after cancer news

Headline Story 0
King Charles III expressed his “heartfelt thanks” to well-wishers...

Football clubs fall short of diversity code target

Headline Story 0
ENGLISH football clubs have been shown a yellow card...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc