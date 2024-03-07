10.4 C
London
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StorySunak hails impact of British Asians on country’s economy and society
Headline StoryUK News

Sunak hails impact of British Asians on country’s economy and society

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli appears in court on sex offence charges

Scottish comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has appeared in court...
UK News

Accelerate reforms to stop violence against women, says Priti Patel

FORMER home secretary Dame Priti Patel has called for...
UK News

Banknotes with King Charles’ image go on display

VISITORS to the Bank of England’s “The Future of...
Headline Story

Woman charged with murder of 10-year-old daughter

A 33-year-old Asian-origin woman on Wednesday appeared before a...
Headline Story

Hunt unveils pre-election tax cut for workers

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt offered voters tax cuts in a...

Prime minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the “incredible contribution of south Asian people to our economy and our society” as he congratulated winners at the annual GG2 Leadership and Diversity awards.

Sunak also witnessed the unveiling of the GG2 Power List which profiles the country’s 101 most influential and powerful South Asians in Britain.

“I love the GG2 awards – and what an honour it is to be at the top of this phenomenal list,” the prime minster told those in attendance.

“But I must tell you that there’s been a mistake, as the dad of two daughters, I’m not the most powerful Asian in the country, I’m not even the most powerful Asian in my Home!”

He added: “But just look at this list, from Leena Nair to Adar Poonwalla, Indhu Rubasingham to CS Venkatakrishnan, Vis Raghavan to Ambika Mod, and many, many more. It is absolutely bursting with legends and rising stars – leaders in business, the arts, academia, law and much more.

“It is a reminder of the incredible contribution of South Asian people to our economy and our society. It’s a reminder too of the values we share: hard work, family, education and enterprise.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards 2024

“I am so proud of everything you have achieved. I am so proud to be part of this special community. There is so much for us to celebrate.”

Held at the Park Plaza Hotel on Tuesday (5), the 25th anniversary of the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards celebrated the achievements of Britain’s ethnic minorities. The event brings together prominent politicians, entrepreneurs, celebrities and community leaders.

They are hosted by the Asian Media Group, publishers of Garavi Gujarat and Eastern Eye news weeklies, as well as Asian Trader and Pharmacy Business magazines.

Sunak acknowledged the sacrifices of previous generations and said that those in attendance were “standing on the shoulders of giants”

He described the likes of his own grandfather as “pioneers”.

“Just think of the improbable journeys that brought us here,” said Sunak.

“Like my Nanaji, a lifetime ago, saying a tearful goodbye to her children, boarding a plane in East Africa, for the first ever time the first she had been on and, without a job or a home to go to, flying to Britain to build a better life for the whole family. I can’t imagine the courage that must have taken.

“Years later, just after I was first elected as an MP, I brought my Nanaji to visit Parliament.

“We were walking through Westminster Hall when he suddenly stopped and took out his phone to call someone. I didn’t even know at that point if phones were allowed, so I was like, ‘Nanaji, do you have to do that you do that right now? ‘

“He replied that he was calling his old landlady from when he first arrived in the UK because, he said to me, ‘I just wanted to tell her where I was standing’.

“Everyone on this list – everyone here today – can share stories like this.”

Sunak also paid tribute to the late founders of AMG, Ramniklal and Parvatiben Solanki who he said used their platform to “fight prejudice and discrimination wherever they found it”.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak at the GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards 2024

“Many of us at some point in our lives, have experienced hatred because of who we are. Today, as tensions are running high, we must dedicate ourselves once again to the fundamentals that our parents fought for,” he said.

“By standing together for freedom of speech, against prejudice of all kinds, proud both of our heritage and our Britishness because in modern Britain they are the same thing.

“I’m proud of our diversity as a nation. I’m proud to be the first British Asian Prime Minister, but even prouder that it’s just not a big deal.

“Thank you for all your support. Let’s get on and build that future, together.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli appears in court on sex offence charges

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Whey-based innovation makes extracting gold from e-waste lucrative and sustainable

Business 0
Gold, a revered metal throughout history, is not only...

Aryan Khan says it was a ‘learning experience’ directing father Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment 0
In a recent interview with GQ, Aryan Khan discussed...

Kuldeep routs England, openers put India in charge

Cricket 0
India bowled England out for a below-par 218 and...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc