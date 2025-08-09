How Selena Gomez’s teenage breakup sparked a 16-year friendship with Taylor Swift

Highlights:

Selena Gomez met Taylor Swift in 2008 while dating members of the Jonas Brothers.

Both bonded over their teenage breakups and have maintained a close friendship for 16 years.

Selena Gomez recalls hearing Taylor Swift’s Love Story before its official release.

The two continue to support each other’s music and personal milestones. - Advertisement -

Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco and remains active in acting, while Taylor Swift tours globally.

Selena Gomez recently revealed the origins of her long-lasting friendship with Taylor Swift, tracing it back to their teenage years. Both stars first met in 2008 during a time of young relationships and early fame. This story sheds light on how Selena Gomez’s early breakup led to a bond that has endured for over a decade and continues to thrive today.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s First Meeting

Selena Gomez was only 15 years old when she first crossed paths with Taylor Swift. At that time, Selena was dating Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, while Taylor Swift was involved with Joe Jonas. This shared connection to the Jonas Brothers was the starting point of their relationship.

Selena Gomez explained on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast how the two girls bonded through their breakups. “She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez said. “We became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do. Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later.”

This early friendship was rooted in mutual understanding during a confusing time in their lives. Selena remembers those days as the “crazy curly hair Taylor” era, referring to Swift’s early distinctive look with stacked bracelets and natural curls. Both young women were navigating the challenges of sudden fame and adolescent relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

How Selena Gomez’s Breakup Led to a Lasting Bond

The brief teenage romances with the Jonas Brothers eventually ended, but Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s friendship remained strong. Gomez reflected on how young and uncertain they were during those early years. “We didn’t know what we were doing back then,” she said. “Everything was cute, we were young, and now we can look back and just smile.”

Their friendship grew beyond the context of their relationships. Over time, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have supported each other through personal and professional challenges. This consistency has helped their friendship flourish in an industry known for fleeting connections.

Selena Gomez Recalls the First Time She Heard Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”

One memorable moment Selena Gomez shared involved hearing Taylor Swift’s hit Love Story before its official release. Gomez described a private listening session in a hotel room where Swift played the song for her.

“I remember it vividly. I instantly thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever,’” Selena said. Swift had confided that she believed Love Story might become her first single, though she wasn’t entirely certain at the time. The song later became one of Swift’s signature hits, achieving worldwide success.

This anecdote highlights the closeness of their relationship early on and how Selena Gomez was a trusted confidante in Swift’s life from the start.

Ongoing Support Between Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

For more than 16 years, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have remained each other’s most vocal supporters. Swift has publicly praised Gomez’s music career, including her recent collaboration with fiancé Benny Blanco. Likewise, Gomez has celebrated Swift’s major milestones, such as Grammy wins and her efforts to reclaim her music masters.

Their friendship goes beyond professional admiration. Recently, Taylor Swift baked a loaf of sourdough bread for Selena Gomez, referencing the singer’s “loaf story” with Blanco—a playful pun on Swift’s Love Story. These small gestures emphasize the personal side of their relationship.

Where Selena Gomez Is Now

Today, Selena Gomez is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco and continues to expand her acting career. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is in a high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and is currently touring worldwide with her Eras Tour.

Reflecting on their friendship, Selena Gomez expressed gratitude for the bond that began through heartbreak. “She’s been with me through so many ups and downs,” Gomez said. “It’s rare to have that kind of consistency in this industry, and I cherish it.”

Selena Gomez’s story about her friendship with Taylor Swift shows how early personal experiences, even difficult ones like breakups, can lead to lasting relationships. Their connection has stood the test of time in the fast-paced entertainment world, supported by mutual respect and shared history. Selena Gomez’s openness about this bond offers insight into the importance of genuine friendship amid fame and success.