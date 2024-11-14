Security tightened in Ayodhya after threat to Ram Temple by pro-Khalistan leader

In response to an alleged threat by pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, security measures around Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir have been intensified. Pannun, founder of the banned organization ‘Sikhs for Justice,’ purportedly issued a video message threatening violence at the temple on November 16-17, close to the ‘Ram Vivah’ festival on November 18, which is expected to be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya has effectively turned into a fortified area, with Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) personnel stationed at strategic locations throughout the town. Surveillance has been enhanced through CCTV and drone monitoring, while intelligence and bomb disposal units remain on high alert, authorities confirmed. Heavy deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police is ongoing, according to officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) RK Nayyar stated, “We have tightened the security measures after receiving information about the threat from media reports.” Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi downplayed the threat, adding, “No one can dare to launch an attack in Ayodhya, which is protected by Lord Hanuman.”

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned the alleged threat, with VHP international president Alok Kumar stating, “India is mighty and strong enough to firmly deal with any such threat.” He urged the public to stay calm amid the security concerns.