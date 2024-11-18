13 C
New York
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays
India News

Indian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

An anti-smog vehicle sprinkles water at the Kartavya Path near the India Gate amid smog, in New Delhi, Friday, November 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Related stories

India News

Security tightened in Ayodhya after threat to Ram Temple by pro-Khalistan leader

In response to an alleged threat by pro-Khalistan leader...
India News

Eleven militants killed in Manipur gunfight, CRPF personnel injured

A gunfight between security forces and militants in Manipur’s...
India News

India launches bid to host 2036 Olympics, competing against Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

India has officially initiated its bid to host the...
India News

Three terrorists killed in attack on army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces killed two terrorists on Tuesday morning following...
India News

India, China start troop withdrawal at two Ladakh locations after border agreement

India and China have started the process of pulling...

Delhi’s pollution levels worsened Monday, with an AQI of 484 placing the city in the ‘severe plus’ category. The Supreme Court criticized the delay in implementing Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into effect Monday morning, and underscored that scaling down these measures would require its explicit approval.

image 1
People walk to their office amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in the severe category in New Delhi on Monday, November 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

“How can you take risks in these matters by delaying applicability of Stage 4 of GRAP?” the court questioned, reiterating that preventive measures must remain until further orders. Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih called for an explanation from the Delhi government regarding its actions to combat the crisis.

 

The CAQM’s Stage 4 measures include a ban on non-essential trucks and construction activities. It also advised NCR offices to operate at 50% capacity, with the rest working from home. Schools in Delhi moved most classes online, except for Grades 10 and 12.

 

- Advertisement -

Low visibility caused by dense smog disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport, leading to the diversion of 11 flights. Officials noted that a lack of CAT III-trained pilots further compounded the issue. The Delhi government stated that the measures were now in place but faced scrutiny for the delay.

 

The GRAP framework, implemented since 2017, categorizes air quality into four stages, with Stage 4 triggered when AQI exceeds 450. The national capital saw worsening conditions as AQI levels rose from 441 on Sunday evening to 484 by Monday morning, leading to severe impacts on public health and infrastructure.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Security tightened in Ayodhya after threat to Ram Temple by pro-Khalistan leader

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Two years ago I lost my voice,’ singer Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about losing his voice and recovery journey

Entertainment 0
Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared...

Aamir Khan says ‘Singham Again’ makers made a mistake clashing with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ | Watch video

Entertainment 0
This Diwali witnessed a major box office clash between...

Manhunt underway for husband after murder of Harshitha Brella in east London

UK News 0
Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba, who is suspected...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc