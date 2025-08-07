Sean Combs’ legal team requests Trump pardon as conviction stands

Sean Combs is seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. His attorneys confirmed they have approached Trump’s office, though the former president has publicly indicated that clemency is unlikely.

Nicole Westmoreland, a member of Combs’ defense team, told CNN, “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.” The 55-year-old remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and faces up to 20 years in prison at his October 3 sentencing.

Trump acknowledged the request in a Newsmax interview but pointed to Combs’ past criticism as a factor. “I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” he said. When asked if this meant he would deny the pardon, Trump replied, “I would say so.”

Combs was found guilty in July after being cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The court denied his request for release on a £39 million bond, with Judge Arun Subramanian citing his history of violence toward former partners and risk to the public. His attorneys have also filed complaints over “inhumane” detention conditions, citing expired food and poor sanitation.

While a pardon could technically be granted before sentencing, such requests are typically considered after sentencing or appeals. Combs also faces multiple civil lawsuits related to testimony from his trial.