Highlights:

Raj B Shetty addresses the term “Shetty mafia” used for him, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty.

Says the three are collaborators, not competitors.

Urges critics to “form their own gang” instead of criticizing shared success.

Credits the rise of Sui From So to honest storytelling and teamwork.

The film has crossed £3.9 million (₹42 crore) at the box office.

Raj B Shetty has addressed growing commentary around the “Shetty mafia” label, a term frequently used to describe the association between him, Rishab Shetty, and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada cinema. With his latest film Sui From So crossing over £3.9 million (₹42 crore) at the Indian box office, Raj B Shetty used the opportunity to clarify the nature of their relationship and dismiss suggestions of any exclusive clique or competitive behavior.

“In Karnataka, sometimes people call us the ‘Shetty mafia’. All I have to tell them is, please form your own gang, brother,” Raj B Shetty said in a recent interview. He added, “If you want all the name and glory for yourself, that’s not our problem.”

Why Raj B Shetty Dismisses the Notion of Rivalry

Addressing public speculation about tension or rivalry, Raj B Shetty stated that the trio operates from a space of mutual respect and sincerity, not competition. “Even today, after Sui From So, Rakshit messaged me saying, ‘I’m hearing great things. Congratulations.’ I think very few relationships in this industry are non-corrupted, and with these people, there’s no competition among us.”

According to Raj B Shetty, “collaboration” and “not conflict” are the reasons for their sustained success in Kannada cinema. “There’s no trying to be first. We just want to do great things in cinema,” he said.

How Ondu Motteya Kathe Sparked a Lifelong Connection

Raj B Shetty explained that his association with Rishab and Rakshit Shetty began after the release of Ondu Motteya Kathe. At the time, both Rishab and Rakshit had already made names for themselves in Bengaluru’s film community. They took note of Raj’s distinct storytelling voice and reached out after seeing the film.

“I thought I was a filmmaker who didn’t know film,” Raj B Shetty recalled. Having come from Mangaluru, he initially found it difficult to navigate the established cinema circles. However, over time, they developed a strong bond based on shared cinematic values rather than status.

Raj B Shetty on Why Passion-Driven Projects Work

Produced by Raj B Shetty and directed by JP Thuminad, Sui From So has become one of the most talked-about Kannada films of the year. The film’s box office performance is over £3.9 million (₹42 crore) which is backed by positive word-of-mouth and critical praise. The cast includes Shaneel Gautham, Prakash Thuminad, and Deepak Rai Panaje.

“These films come from a place of honesty,” Raj B Shetty said. “We don’t make cinema for image-building. We make it because we believe in the story.”

This aligns with Raj B Shetty’s broader perspective on filmmaking, one that values authenticity over external validation. His comments reinforce a consistent theme: building lasting impact through collaborative, story-first cinema.

A Message for Detractors of Collaboration

In response to criticism directed at the so-called “Shetty gang,” Raj B Shetty encouraged aspiring filmmakers to focus on building their own creative groups instead of questioning others’ success. “Please form your own gang, brother,” he reiterated, adding that the unwillingness to share credit or collaborate is often the root of such remarks.

His comments serve as a call for a shift in mindset, one that prioritizes shared effort and team success over individual recognition.