Rihanna welcomes daughter Rocki Irish Mayers with A$AP Rocky

Highlights:

Rihanna gave birth to her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, with A$AP Rocky.

The baby was born on September 13, 2025.

Rocki is the couple’s third child and their first daughter, joining brothers RZA and Riot Rose.

The birth announcement was made directly by Rihanna on Instagram, without a press release.

The pregnancy was first revealed at the 2025 Met Gala, where Rihanna displayed her baby bump publicly.

The baby’s name continues the family’s “R” naming tradition and nods to A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers).

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now a family of five, fulfilling Rihanna’s desire for a larger family.

Fans had speculated on the baby’s gender based on subtle public hints, such as a pink-faced watch worn by Rihanna.

Rihanna has officially confirmed the birth of her daughter with A$AP Rocky. The baby girl, named Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on September 13, 2025. The announcement came directly from Rihanna through her Instagram account, where she shared two photos: one holding her newborn daughter and another featuring a pair of pink boxing gloves.

This marks Rihanna’s third child with A$AP Rocky and their first daughter. The couple are already parents to two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. With Rocki’s arrival, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now a family of five.

Rihanna Continues the “R” Naming Tradition

The choice of the name Rocki Irish Mayers reflects two ongoing themes in Rihanna’s family. First, it nods to her partner A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. Second, it maintains the family’s established tradition of “R” names, as seen with their two sons.

The naming pattern has been noted by fans, who see it as a deliberate choice that gives a sense of unity across Rihanna’s children. With Rocki joining RZA and Riot, the family’s “R” legacy continues.

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Revealed at the Met Gala

The public first learned about Rihanna’s pregnancy during the 2025 Met Gala, one of the most watched fashion events of the year. Rihanna appeared on the red carpet in a dramatic outfit designed to highlight her baby bump. Speaking to reporters at the event, she said, “It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.”

This approach followed Rihanna’s established pattern of making significant announcements through public appearances and direct posts rather than relying on traditional media or press releases.

Rihanna Shares News Directly on Instagram

When it came to announcing her daughter’s birth, Rihanna once again bypassed traditional channels. Instead of a press release or exclusive media story, she posted the confirmation directly on Instagram. This method, consistent with her earlier pregnancy reveal, highlights Rihanna’s preference for a straightforward and personal approach in sharing family news.

Her post included both intimate and symbolic details—the photo of her holding Rocki and the pink boxing gloves. These small touches quickly caught fans’ attention and added to the public excitement surrounding the announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna’s Growing Family with A$AP Rocky

The arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers means Rihanna and A$AP Rocky now have three children close in age. Reports have previously indicated that Rihanna has always wanted a large family and preferred to have children who grow up together. A$AP Rocky has also spoken about his desire for a big family, joking in past interviews that he wanted one as large as the Wayans family.

With the birth of their daughter, Rihanna has fulfilled her long-expressed wish of having a girl. Observers note that while the couple are often spotted traveling and at public events with their sons, they have also taken care to keep much of their family life private.

Rihanna’s Fans Speculated About the Baby’s Arrival

Leading up to the announcement, fans speculated that Rihanna’s third child might be a girl. Observers pointed to details like her wearing a pink-faced Audemars Piguet watch in public appearances, suggesting it could have been a subtle hint. While there was no confirmation at the time, these observations fueled discussions online.

In recent months, Rihanna had been seen mostly around Los Angeles and appeared to prioritize comfort and family life. Compared to her high-fashion outings earlier in the pregnancy, her more low-key appearances suggested a focus on preparing for her child’s arrival.

Rihanna Balances Personal and Public Life

Rihanna’s approach to motherhood has drawn attention for its balance of privacy and openness. While she is one of the most recognizable figures in global entertainment, she has chosen to share key moments—such as her Met Gala pregnancy reveal and Instagram birth announcement—on her own terms.

By directly addressing her fans, Rihanna maintains control over how her family news is presented. This strategy reflects a broader shift among celebrities who increasingly prefer to make announcements without relying on traditional media outlets.

Rihanna’s Family of Five

The birth of Rocki Irish Mayers marks a significant new chapter in Rihanna’s life. With two sons and now a daughter, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have expanded their family while continuing to maintain their distinctive style of announcing milestones.

Rihanna’s preference for direct communication through her own platforms ensures that she remains in control of her public narrative. As fans continue to celebrate the news, Rihanna’s journey into motherhood with three children is being closely followed around the world.