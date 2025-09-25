Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud, says wife Nicola Peltz is his priority

Highlights:

Brooklyn Beckham speaks publicly for the first time about rumored tensions with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

He emphasizes the support of his wife, Nicola Peltz, and says their focus is on their own happiness.

Brooklyn dismisses speculation and negative talk as “rubbish” during a celebrity golf event.

Reports trace the tension back to incidents at the couple's 2022 Palm Beach wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola have missed several family events, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday and Victoria Beckham’s yacht holiday.

He is now prioritizing life in Los Angeles with Nicola, their four dogs, and personal projects.

Recent gestures, like David Beckham liking Brooklyn’s Instagram post, suggest a possible but uncertain path to reconciliation.

Brooklyn Beckham has addressed long-running rumors about tension within his famous family, making his first public comments at a celebrity golf event. The 26-year-old spoke briefly about the rumored fallout with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, while emphasizing the support of his wife, actress Nicola Peltz. His statements mark a significant moment in the ongoing speculation about the Beckham family dynamics.

Brooklyn Beckham Talks About Family Tension

For the first time, Brooklyn Beckham spoke publicly about the reported strain with his parents. He chose the Ryder Cup All-Star golf match as a platform to respond to questions about family disagreements. When asked about the rumors, he said:

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife.”

Brooklyn Beckham added that he and Nicola “just keep our heads down and work” and that they are “happy.” Pressed further, he dismissed the speculation as “rubbish.” These remarks underline that his priority is his marriage and personal happiness rather than public perceptions or family disputes.

When Did Tensions Start?

Reports suggest that the reported feud began around Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding in Palm Beach. During the ceremony, a planned moment involving singer Marc Anthony did not go as expected. Anthony was supposed to introduce the couple for their first dance but instead called Victoria Beckham to the stage as “the most beautiful woman in the room.” This reportedly left Nicola Peltz in tears and is said to have been a turning point in the family relationship.

Since that incident, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been absent from several key family events. They missed David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in London despite being in the UK, skipped a family yacht holiday celebrating Victoria Beckham’s birthday, and held a vow renewal ceremony in New York with no members of the Beckham family attending.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Current Priorities

Currently, Brooklyn Beckham is focused on his life with Nicola Peltz. Based in Los Angeles, their daily routine revolves around their home, four dogs, and personal projects. At the golf event, he mentioned leaving early because he “left my wife with our four dogs on her own,” highlighting his commitment to his immediate family.

Brooklyn Beckham is also pursuing personal ventures, including sporadic cooking projects, and is heavily involved with the Peltz family. His comments and actions indicate a shift from his public identity as part of the Beckham family to a focus on his private life and personal happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

A New Family Dynamic

The current situation suggests a fundamental change in family dynamics. Brooklyn Beckham appears to be building his own path while maintaining a supportive relationship with his wife. While he has not explicitly denied the reports of a feud, his statements reflect a conscious choice to prioritize his marriage and household over the wider Beckham family brand.

Is Reconciliation Possible?

It remains unclear if Brooklyn Beckham and his parents will reconcile soon. His remarks are measured and non-confrontational but do not signal an active effort to repair the relationship. Recently, David Beckham liked one of Brooklyn’s Instagram posts, which some interpreted as a subtle gesture toward peace. However, Brooklyn Beckham’s focus appears to remain on his marriage, work, and personal projects, suggesting he is content with his current priorities.

Brooklyn Beckham’s first public comments on the family situation highlight a deliberate focus on his personal life and marriage. While speculation about tensions may continue, he has made it clear that his attention is on building his own household and supporting his wife, Nicola Peltz, rather than engaging in public family disputes.