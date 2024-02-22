6.5 C
Restaurant owner denies trying to spike woman's drink
UK News

Restaurant owner denies trying to spike woman’s drink

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A man who operates two Michelin-starred restaurants has denied attempting to spike a woman’s drink at an upscale club in Mayfair, London.

Vikas Nath, 61, hailing from Kensington, faces allegations of trying to administer a substance with the intent of rendering a woman unconscious or incapacitated to facilitate sexual activity.

Additionally, Nath is accused of possessing the Class B drug gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), commonly referred to as a “date rape” substance.

Judge Philip Bartle KC of Southwark Crown Court on Monday (19) scheduled the trial to commence on February 2, 2026, with an estimated duration of one week.

As part of his bail conditions, Nath is required to reside and sleep at his residence in Knightsbridge every night, and he must adhere to an electronically monitored curfew between 11pm and 7am. Additionally, he is prohibited from visiting any licensed establishments that serve alcohol.

Furthermore, Nath has been instructed to surrender his UK and US passports, along with his Indian identification documents. He is forbidden from contacting the alleged victim and has been directed to provide a security deposit of £50,000. Additionally, he is barred from travelling south of the River Thames, except for attending court proceedings.

Nath is a director of Terminal Ltd, the company behind the high-end Indian restaurant Benares in Mayfair, as well as a portfolio of other luxury restaurants.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to staff concerns about an attempt to drug a female guest at exclusive Annabel’s in Berkeley Square, Mayfair, on January 15.

Nath was arrested and subsequently charged under Section 61 of the Sexual Offences Act.

Following his appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on January 17, he was remanded in custody until the next court appearance.”

