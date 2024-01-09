0.2 C
London
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsReport reveals earnings disparities for women of Bangladeshi and Pakistani heritage
UK News

Report reveals earnings disparities for women of Bangladeshi and Pakistani heritage

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Amidst the vibrant showcase at this year’s RHS Chelsea...
Headline Story

UK minister to visit two Indian states to boost ties

UK minister Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon has started...
Headline Story

Rajnath Singh starts UK tour with visit to Gandhi memorial

INDIA’s defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in London on...
Headline Story

Public outrage over wrongful convictions in Post Office ‘thefts’

PUBLIC anger is mounting over what has been described...
Headline Story

Next parliament ‘will be the most diverse ever’

The upcoming UK parliament is expected to mark a...

A stark pay gap exists for women of Bangladeshi and Pakistani heritage in the UK, with an average hourly earning nearly a third less than their white British male counterparts, according to the Fawcett Society.

The revelation, disclosed on Ethnicity Pay Gap Day 2024, also underscores that mixed-race women and those of black Caribbean heritage experience a 25% lower income than white men, reported The Guardian.

The Fawcett Society, known for its gender pay gap analysis, delves into statistics from a previous report, unveiling significant disparities among women and an even more pronounced contrast with men.

Alesha De-Freitas, head of policy at Fawcett, decries the ethnicity pay gap as “creating double trouble for black and minority women.”

The analysis discloses a 14.7 per cent pay gap between women of Bangladeshi and Pakistani heritage and white British women, soaring to 28.4 per cent when compared to white British men. The pay gap for women of black Caribbean heritage in comparison to white British men stands at 25 per cent.

Dianne Greyson, the founder of Ethnicity Pay Gap Day, urges the government to mandate ethnicity pay gap reporting, emphasising the need for companies to be aware of and address pay gaps to effect change.

The Fawcett report identifies bias as a significant contributor to the ethnicity and gender pay gap, revealing that 75 per cent of women of colour have experienced racism at work, with 42 per cent reporting being overlooked for promotion despite positive feedback.

De-Freitas asserts the effectiveness of mandatory reporting, citing its success in exposing and addressing the gender pay gap.

The Fawcett Society has urged the government to implement mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting and calls for companies with persistent gaps to publish action plans and be held accountable.

This report marks the first data on the subject since the onset of the pandemic, highlighting the urgency of addressing and rectifying disparities in pay, the report added.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UN, US, UK say Bangladesh polls were ‘not free or fair’

News 0
Though several nations from Asia, Africa, and South America,...

Ayodhya set for daily influx of 300,000 visitors

News 0
In the foreseeable future, an estimated daily footfall of...

Innovative gardens to feature at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024

UK News 0
Amidst the vibrant showcase at this year’s RHS Chelsea...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc