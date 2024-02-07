Redevelopment will add 1,240 new homes in Harrow

MORE new homes and a park are set to transform Harrow into a vibrant community after the latest plans were given the green light.

Three sites in Harrow will be redeveloped as part of the scheme, including the former Civic Centre and abandoned driving school, which will also provide a large public square and business opportunities.

Harrow Council’s Cabinet approved the development of council-owned land at a meeting in late January. A joint venture alongside property developer Wates, the project aims to deliver affordable homes alongside green and public spaces.

The council’s old headquarters, the Civic Centre on Station Road, and the old driving school, which has been empty for more than 20 years, are two of the sites chosen for redevelopment. Once complete, 1,249 new homes will be delivered across both sites.

The former Civic Centre location, set to be named Poets Corner, will comprise 1,100 homes – 15 per cent of which are earmarked as affordable – and be spread out across three development phases. The first phase will deliver 532 ‘build to rent’ properties, six per cent of which will be affordable. When complete, Poets Corner will also have a large public square, a new park and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

The old driving school, to be named Byron Quarter, will provide 149 new homes – 27 per cent of which are affordable. Following discussions with residents, the low-rise housing will see its height reduced and the number of family-sized homes will increase by 61.

The third site is the second phase of the redevelopment of Grange Farm, Harrow’s largest social housing estate; 89 homes were built last year as part of ‘Phase 1’. The new proposals are set to come before the planning committee within the next 12 months. All three projects will go out for public consultation later this year.

The council claims the projects will contribute to an ‘era of growth and development’ and help foster a ‘vibrant and inclusive’ community in the borough.

Harrow council leader Paul Osborn, said: “We want Harrow to be a place where people are happy to start their families and businesses and feel pride in where they live. These regeneration plans will deliver attractive, high-quality homes.” (Local Democracy Reporting Service).