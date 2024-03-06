10.5 C
London
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsRed Sea data cable cut, claims telecom firm
Headline news

Red Sea data cable cut, claims telecom firm

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Nitin Sawhney says he suffered heart attack recently

The Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, who had...
Headline news

Taiwan minister apologises for ‘racist’ jibe against Indian workers

Taiwan’s labour minister Hsu Ming-chun has apologised for her...
Entertainment

Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in...
Entertainment

Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook

Meera Syal is set to narrate the audiobook of...
Headline news

Pakistan senator withdraws resolution to ban social media

Pakistan Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi on Monday withdrew his...

The undersea cable network in the Red Sea is facing disruptions with cables getting cut and this has affected data traffic flow between Asia and Europe, BBC reports.

Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said four of the 15 cables were recently severed and it has taken measures to reroute the traffic.

The affected submarine cables are Seacom, TGN-Gulf, Asia-Africa-Europe 1 and Europe India Gateway.

An estimated 25 per cent of traffic was affected. Around 80 per cent of the west-bound traffic from Asia passed through the cables, the telecom company said.

HGC has rerouted data to Europe through cables in mainland China and under the Pacific Ocean to the US, and the remaining cables in the Red Sea.

The US is trying to find out whether these cables were cut deliberately or due to some accident, BBC added.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government in exile has blamed the Houthis, who control a major chunk of western Yemen’s Red Sea coast, for targeting the cables.

But the Houthis have denied it and blamed US and British military strikes for the disruption.

US and British forces are targeting Houthi strongholds in response to the drone and missile attacks on merchant vessels passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis insist these attacks will continue until Israel stops its combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Taiwan minister apologises for ‘racist’ jibe against Indian workers
Next article
Nitin Sawhney says he suffered heart attack recently

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Nitin Sawhney says he suffered heart attack recently

Entertainment 0
The Award-winning British Indian musician Nitin Sawhney, who had...

Tata Motors plans to split car division for EV focus

Business 0
INDIA’s Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, is...

Lord Gadhia scoops top honour at GG2 Leadership Awards

Headline Story 0
Lord Jitesh Gadhia, chairman of the British Asian Trust,...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc