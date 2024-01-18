1.2 C
London
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia NewsRahul Gandhi sets off on national march ahead of India polls
India News

Rahul Gandhi sets off on national march ahead of India polls

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed twice in 2022, new data reveals

INDIAN and Chinese soldiers clashed at least two times...
India News

India protests UK diplomat’s visit to Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

INDIA said it had lodged a protest over a...
India News

Modi to fast before Ayodhya temple inauguration

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi said Friday (12) he...
India News

‘India likely to double cash handouts to women farmers’

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is considering doubling...
India News

Modi pitches growth, resilience to woo investors at Gujarat summit

INDIA’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (10) made...

THE leader of India’s main Congress opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, last Sunday (14) began a new cross-country march from a troubled northeastern state, aiming to generate political momentum to take on prime minister Narendra Modi in general elections due by May.

The “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra”, or Unite India Justice March, comes weeks after Gandhi’s Congress party suffered shock losses in elections in three states, in a setback to the opposition which intends to challenge Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi walked for 3,500km (2,200 miles) from the southern tip of India to Kashmir in the north, ending a 135-day march in January 2023 in a move to help revive the Congress and his popularity.

The latest march, setting off from the remote northeastern Manipur state, will cover 6,713km (4,200 miles) over 66 days, passing through 15 states, with some of the journey via car.

Gandhi decided to start in Manipur, a state that has witnessed fierce fighting since last year.

At least 180 people have died and thousands were displaced in clashes that erupted after a court order suggested privileges granted to minority Kukis be extended to majority Meitei community.

“I was determined that the march should begin in Manipur… as we understand the pain, loss, hurt and sadness you have been through,” he said.

Ahead of the march, the Congress party said it was not a political campaign. However, the list of concerns that will be highlighted during the march – unemployment, poverty, democracy and diversity and the BJP’s “politics of hatred and violence” – were key election issues for the opposition. Several opposition parties, led by Congress, last year formed a 28-party alliance called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to jointly fight the BJP in national elections. But it has been riven by differences over giving up seats to field a common candidate against the BJP.

Gandhi’s latest march will pass through states which are strongholds of key INDIA partners, and the extent of their participation will indicate the health of the opposition, analysts said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed twice in 2022, new data reveals

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Low-note campaigning begins in Pakistan polls

Pakistan news 0
THE frontrunner party for Pakistan’s delayed elections began campaigning...

Fujitsu is sorry and says will compensate subpostmasters

UK News 0
FUJITSU has a moral obligation to help compensate UK...

Sunak’s Rwanda bill clears Commons

UK News 0
In a crucial test of his leadership, prime minister...

Popular

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc