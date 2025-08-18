Quentin Tarantino reflects on his career: ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Inglourious Basterds’, and his final film plans

Highlights:

Quentin Tarantino describes Inglourious Basterds as his “masterpiece” and best screenplay, citing its ambition, structure, and execution.

He calls Kill Bill the movie he was “born to make,” while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his personal “favourite.”

The Hateful Eight is highlighted as his strongest directing effort, showcasing how he “services [his] material as a director.”

Tarantino declined to direct the Cliff Booth sequel, stating his final film must explore uncharted creative territory.

His long-rumoured 10th film, The Movie Critic, was scrapped for being too similar to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tarantino emphasizes originality and risk-taking as key priorities in his final project.

Quentin Tarantino, one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, has shared his thoughts on his body of work, explaining which films he considers his best and how he approaches his final project.

Quentin Tarantino Calls Inglourious Basterds His Masterpiece

For Quentin Tarantino, his 2009 war drama Inglourious Basterds represents the pinnacle of his filmmaking. On The Church of Tarantino podcast, he described the film as both his “masterpiece” and his best screenplay.

“I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script. Every part of it came together in a way that represents the height of what I can do,” he said.

Tarantino emphasized that the film stands out among his work for its ambition, narrative structure, and execution. A revisionist take on the Second World War, Inglourious Basterds combines intricate storytelling with his signature style, offering a complete reflection of his abilities as a director and writer.

Quentin Tarantino on Other Key Films

Although Inglourious Basterds ranks as his finest work, Quentin Tarantino offers distinct perspectives on his other films. He called Kill Bill the movie he was “born to make,” highlighting how closely it aligns with his personal imagination and recurring cinematic interests. Meanwhile, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood remains his personal “favourite,” even if he does not consider it his best.

Tarantino also noted that The Hateful Eight may be his strongest directing effort, praising it as the best example of “servicing [his] material as a director.” His comments suggest a separation between personal enjoyment, creative fulfillment, and technical achievement in his body of work.

Quentin Tarantino Declines to Direct Cliff Booth Sequel

Despite his connection to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino turned down the opportunity to direct the upcoming sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth. The project will now be directed by David Fincher for Netflix.

“This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory,” Tarantino explained.

He indicated that his final film must explore new ground rather than revisiting familiar stories or characters, emphasizing his desire to conclude his career with fresh and original material.

Quentin Tarantino Scraps The Movie Critic

Tarantino confirmed that his long-rumoured 10th film, The Movie Critic, has been abandoned. The project was ultimately too similar to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, particularly in its depiction of Los Angeles in a bygone era.

“It was too much like the last one. There was nothing to figure out,” he said.

By discarding The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino reinforced his commitment to ensuring his final film represents uncharted creative territory, distinct from any previous work.

The Legacy of Quentin Tarantino

Through his reflections, Quentin Tarantino provides insight into how he measures his own career. He distinguishes between films that achieve technical mastery, like Inglourious Basterds, and those that fulfill personal passion or creative obsession, such as Kill Bill. His selective approach to projects, particularly his decision to reject sequels and similar ideas, underscores his dedication to originality and artistic integrity.

As he prepares for his final film, Quentin Tarantino demonstrates that his focus remains on innovation and risk-taking. While audiences may debate which of his works is the greatest, his own evaluations reveal a consistent effort to balance ambition, creativity, and personal satisfaction.