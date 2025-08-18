Stratford’s THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights with ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

THE SOURCE is accessible via the Elizabeth Line, Jubilee Line, Overground, and National Rail, and refreshments are available at THE SOURCE Café.

South Asian cinema is gaining a new platform in East London with the launch of South Asian Film Nights at THE SOURCE in Stratford. Beginning on Saturday 30 August 2025, the monthly screenings will combine classic Bollywood blockbusters with contemporary South Asian films, offering a regular space for both audiences and emerging filmmakers.

Organised in partnership with Newham Council and the University of East London, South Asian Film Nights aims to celebrate storytelling from the subcontinent and its diaspora while providing affordable access for the borough’s diverse communities. Tickets are priced at £5 (₹500) and will be available via THE SOURCE website and Eventbrite.

What Are South Asian Film Nights?

South Asian Film Nights is a monthly programme running on the last Saturday of each month, with a special pre-holiday screening on 20 December. Unlike one-off festivals, the series is designed as a recurring fixture, turning THE SOURCE into a cultural hub for South Asian cinema enthusiasts in East London.

“Newham is a borough shaped by South Asian life, culture and creativity,” said Kritee Gower, Executive Director of THE SOURCE. “Through South Asian Film Nights, we want to create a consistent space where stories from across the subcontinent and its diasporas can be shared, celebrated and reimagined together.”

The series prioritises a community-focused approach. Rather than being a one-time celebration, South Asian Film Nights provides ongoing opportunities for audiences to engage with films that reflect diverse experiences and perspectives.

Film Line-Up for South Asian Film Nights

Each screening evening starts at 6:30pm with short films by London-based South Asian filmmakers, followed by the feature film at 7:00pm. The launch line-up includes both popular Bollywood hits and films exploring self-discovery, resilience, and cultural identity.

30 August – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (12+) – A road movie about friendship, courage, and personal growth.

27 September – Devdas (PG) – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand story of doomed love.

25 October – English Vinglish (PG) – A heartfelt narrative about self-worth and confidence.

29 November – Tanu Weds Manu (PG) – A romantic comedy with humor and chaos.

20 December – Dil Dhadakne Do (PG) – A cruise-ship drama exploring family relationships and renewal.

By pairing feature films with short films from emerging London-based South Asian filmmakers, South Asian Film Nights provides a platform for new voices alongside familiar favourites.

Why Stratford Was Selected for South Asian Film Nights

THE SOURCE, located in Stratford, offers strong transport links through the Elizabeth Line, Jubilee Line, Overground, and National Rail. This accessibility ensures that audiences across East and Greater London can attend with ease.

Tickets are priced affordably at £5 (₹500) plus a small booking fee, reflecting the series’ commitment to community engagement. Refreshments will also be available at THE SOURCE Café, turning each screening into a social as well as cultural experience.

A Sustainable Cultural Platform

South Asian Film Nights aims to be more than a cinema series. “Cinema reflects who we are and sometimes, who we could be,” Gower added. “We’re not just screening films; we’re creating a cultural space where identity, imagination and community meet.”

By consistently combining nostalgic classics with emerging voices, South Asian Film Nights is positioned to become a central cultural fixture for East London’s South Asian community and wider audiences interested in diverse storytelling.

With its ongoing monthly programme, South Asian Film Nights offers a reliable and accessible opportunity to explore South Asian cinema in a dedicated community space, building a long-term platform for filmmakers and audiences alike.