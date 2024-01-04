7.5 C
UK News

Probe into prison worker’s alleged sexual relationship with Zara Aleena’s killer

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A female prison worker is under investigation after being accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with Jordan McSweeney, the convicted killer of Zara Aleena, inside the high-security Belmarsh jail, reported The Telegraph.

McSweeney, 30, was sentenced to life in December 2022 for stalking, sexually assaulting, and murdering the 35-year-old aspiring lawyer in east London in June of the same year.

The alleged incident occurred just months after McSweeney began his 33-year minimum life sentence at HMP Belmarsh.

According to the report, the inmate and the female employee, who was not a serving prison officer, were reportedly discovered together in a locked room within one of the maximum-security wings.

The 32-year-old woman was immediately suspended from her duties, and an internal investigation by the Ministry of Justice commenced. The police were also notified, prompting a criminal probe.

The unnamed suspect was arrested on suspicion of committing misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

“On 6 April 2023, the Met received an allegation of inappropriate conduct involving a serving member of staff at HMP Belmarsh. The same day, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. She was bailed pending further enquiries until a date in late July. She was later released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesperson for Scotland Yard was quoted as saying.

The ministry issued a statement, noting, “It would be inappropriate to comment on a live police investigation.”

McSweeney, a repeat offender with a criminal history dating back to age 12, had been released from jail just nine days before the attack on Aleena.

He reportedly attacked Aleena when she was walking home after a night out in Ilford, east London, two years ago. He is also accused of robbing her mobile phone, keys and handbag.

Aleena was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road and the attacker kicked and stamped on her.

She sustained severe head injuries and was struggling to breathe when emergency services arrived. An autopsy later revealed that she died from blunt force trauma injury and neck compression.

She had a law degree from the University of Westminster and wanted to be a solicitor. She just started work at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The convict pleaded guilty to murder but refused to attend sentencing at the Old Bailey.

