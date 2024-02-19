12.7 C
London
Monday, February 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsPrince Harry and Meghan dine at Vikram Vij’s iconic Vancouver restaurant
Headline news

Prince Harry and Meghan dine at Vikram Vij’s iconic Vancouver restaurant

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Episode 6 of Karan Johar’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ banned in six countries

The sixth episode of Karan Johar’s streaming show Love Storiyaan, titled Love...
Entertainment

Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London

Prime Video on Sunday hosted a special screening of...
Headline news

India offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses

The Indian government has offered guaranteed support prices for...
Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh to direct and act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced his next directorial...
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone stuns in saree at BAFTA Awards

Actress Deepika Padukone, who presented an award at the...

During their recent visit to Vancouver, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle experienced a fusion of British and Canadian cultures by dining at the esteemed Vij’s restaurant, marking a memorable moment during their visit to the city last week.

The restaurant, famous for its modern Indian cuisine, took to Instagram on Friday (16) to express their honour in hosting the royal couple, accompanied by a photo of them with the celebrated chef and owner, Vikram Vij.

Vij’s, which has been a cornerstone of Vancouver’s dining scene for nearly ten years at its 3106 Cambie St location, is praised by the Michelin Guide and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Chef Vikram Vij is hailed as one of Canada’s culinary luminaries.

The dinner was a star-studded affair, with Prince Harry and Meghan joined by Canadian music star Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato. The group savoured several dishes, including the restaurant’s famed lamb popsicles.

The visit to Vij’s was part of the royal couple’s trip to Vancouver for engagements with athletes of the Invictus Games, taking place at a local curling rink a year before the event.

Their itinerary also included a two-day stop at an Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, where Prince Harry participated in skeleton racing at the Whistler Sliding Centre and spent time with competitors preparing for next year’s Games.

Just the day before, on Valentine’s Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the scenic beauty of Whistler, engaging with several athletes.

Prince Harry, who initiated the Invictus Games for wounded, injured, or sick military personnel and veterans about a decade ago, continues to show his commitment to the cause.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London
Next article
Episode 6 of Karan Johar’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ banned in six countries

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Episode 6 of Karan Johar’s ‘Love Storiyaan’ banned in six countries

Entertainment 0
The sixth episode of Karan Johar’s streaming show Love Storiyaan, titled Love...

English test scandal students launch legal action against Home Office

Headline Story 0
A battle for justice has unfolded as international students,...

Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London

Entertainment 0
Prime Video on Sunday hosted a special screening of...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc