UK News

Police officer and friend convicted of insurance corruption

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A police constable and his friend have been found guilty of corruption in motor insurance claims after abusing their positions.

PC Akeel Kadir, 54, from Wigan, exploited his role within Greater Manchester Police to access confidential information, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement.

He misused this data to help his friend, Junaid Patel, 36, from Bolton. Some of the information pertained to the commercial activities of Apex Claims Management, where Patel was employed.

Also, Kadir introduced a client to Apex Claims Management, leveraging his connections from police duties.

Kadir has been on restricted duties since his arrest on November 12, 2019.

During the trial at the Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday (6), Kadir was found guilty of conspiracy to improperly exercise police powers and privileges, as well as knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent.

Patel was convicted of conspiracy to improperly exercise police powers and privileges.

One person was acquitted as directed by the judge, and another was found not guilty following the trial.

“PC Akeel Kadir took advantage of his position in power to carry out corrupt behaviour for the benefit of his friend,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of CPS Special Crime.

“I hope this conviction provides some reassurance that these men have now been brought to justice.”

Kadir and Patel will be sentenced at the same court on 19 April.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

