9 C
London
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryPakistan political uncertainty continues
Headline StoryPakistan news

Pakistan political uncertainty continues

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Ganga and Yamuna holy water, Rajasthan sandstone to grace Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple

Holy water from the Rivers Ganga and Yamuna, pink...
Headline Story

Azhar Ali dropped by Labour in Rochdale over Israel comments

Azhar Ali, previously Labour’s choice for the upcoming Rochdale...
Headline Story

Indian police use tear gas against protesting farmers near New Delhi

Indian security forces deployed tear gas on Tuesday (13)...
Headline Story

Pakistan’s two largest parties wrangle over PM post

Pakistan’s two largest political parties are wrangling over who...
Headline Story

India trying to push watered-down trade deal: UK

The trade deal talks between India and the UK...

Pakistan’s political stalemate after inconclusive elections last week showed no signs of ending on Tuesday as major parties struggle to cobble up alliances to pass the floor test.

In the latest development, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that independent members of parliament backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will join the minority Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party to form a government, an official of Khan’s party quoted him as saying on Tuesday. He also said that Khan will decide who the prime minister of this government will be.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the largest party after the February 8 vote, said it continues to negotiate with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the second largest, to clinch a partnership.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif challenged independent members backed by jailed former premier Imran Khan, who account for the highest number of seats, to form a government and prove their majority. He said if they cannot do so, other parties would.

Khan’s media team said the former prime minister had made it clear that members supported by PTI would not join forces with PML-N, PPP, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the three largest parties.

“We had two meetings and there will be more,” Sharif told reporters, referring to his party’s talks with PPP. “We will let the nation know when there is a decision. We all have to move together for the larger national interest.

“We will, God willing, play our role” to tackle the challenges Pakistan is facing, counter inflation, and fix the broken economy, said Sharif, 72, who was premier for 16 months until August.

He said PML-N numbers in parliament had risen to 80 from 75 on Monday with independents joining the party.

The two parties are wrangling over who will be prime minister, with both wanting the top job.

PPP divided on coalition

Meanwhile, the PPP appears to be split on whether to join a coalition government or sit in the opposition.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP which met in Islamabad to deliberate on the post-poll scenario and proposals regarding the coalition government has decided to reach out to all political parties, including the PTI-backed independents, for a possible power-sharing deal.

Addressing a press conference after the CEC meeting on Monday night, senator Sherry Rehman said, “The PPP will approach all (political) parties, and a committee will be set up.” The committee will be formed on Tuesday.

A highly reliable source within the party said this was the main reason for the party’s central executive committee which met on Monday. They failed to reach a final decision on whether to form a coalition government with the PML-N or sit on Opposition benches with the independents elected on PTI tickets.

“The PML-N is pressuring Asif Zardari to agree to power-sharing where sharing the prime minister’s post has also been discussed,” the source said. “The negotiations have centred around Shehbaz Sharif remaining prime minister for half of the elected term and then Bilawal Bhutto replacing him as leader of the House in Parliament,” he added.

The source confirmed that Bilawal and some of his like-minded supporters on the Central Executive Committee CEC of the PPP are not in favour of aligning with the PML-N as they point out that they are serious doubts over whether Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shahbaz Sharif and daughter, Maryam Nawaz did even win genuinely from their constituencies or were given a mandate by the establishment.

In his election rallies, Bilawal highlighted the need for a free and fair democracy and criticised the jail term given to Imran Khan.

US opposes protest ban

The United States has called for respect of freedom of assembly as Pakistani authorities warned they would ban protests by supporters of jailed prime minister Imran Khan after his bloc’s shock election triumph.

“We want to see the freedom of assembly respected anywhere in the world,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about Pakistani police’s use of a colonial-era law against public gatherings.

Miller reiterated previous US calls for an investigation into fraud claims but noted that the results showed a competitive vote. “We do think that the claims of fraud need to be fully investigated. That said, it was clearly a competitive election in which people were able to exercise their choice,” he said.

“Ultimately, we respect the democratic process and we’re ready to work with the government once it’s formed,” he said.

Delhi to ‘wait and watch’

Former Indian diplomats said Pakistan’s muddled poll result created difficulties for India’s relationship with its nuclear-armed rival and Delhi was likely to take a “wait-and-watch” approach.

Sharat Sabharwal, India’s high commissioner to Pakistan from 2009-2013, said it would also be difficult for a new Pakistani government to move forward in relations with India. “It needs political consensus to be able to move forward on that. And that consensus will not be there … if you do something on India, your opponents are going to immediately accuse you of a sell-off.”

UN chief watching closely

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the Pakistan situation “very closely” and has urged the authorities and political leaders to refrain from violence and avoid actions that could increase tensions.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, made these remarks at the daily press briefing here on Monday. “On the elections in Pakistan, I can tell you that he is indeed following the situation very closely and continuing to monitor the situation following the general elections,” Dujarric said while responding to a question.

“The Secretary-General urges the authorities, and political leaders to maintain a calm atmosphere and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or enflame tensions,” Dujarric said.

Looming economic crisis

The ongoing stalemate in Pakistan has become a cause for concern as the nuclear-armed country grapples with an economic crisis and rising militant violence.

Pakistan narrowly averted sovereign default last summer through a last-gasp $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – but the lender’s support ends in March, following which a new, extended programme will be needed.

Negotiating a new programme, and at speed, will be critical for the new government, which will take over an economy beset by record-high inflation and slow growth caused by tough reforms. (Agencies)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Azhar Ali dropped by Labour in Rochdale over Israel comments
Next article
Ganga and Yamuna holy water, Rajasthan sandstone to grace Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ganga and Yamuna holy water, Rajasthan sandstone to grace Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple

Headline Story 0
Holy water from the Rivers Ganga and Yamuna, pink...

Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s help

Entertainment 0
Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed that his ‘11th...

Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant

Entertainment 0
Famed fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who has been appointed...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc