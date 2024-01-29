11.7 C
London
Monday, January 29, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsNHS trust review initiated after schizophrenic man’s attack on British-Indian teen and...
UK News

NHS trust review initiated after schizophrenic man’s attack on British-Indian teen and two others

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

MP calls for government support for south Asian language teaching

Gareth Thomas MP has urged the government to allocate...
Headline Story

Sunak announces ban on disposable vapes

The government is set to implement new legislation to...
Headline Story

Post Office chief sacked amidst Horizon IT scandal

Business minister Kemi Badenoch announced on Sunday (28) that...
Headline Story

Marriage figures in England and Wales hit record low

THE proportion of people in England and Wales who...
UK News

Teacher who showed Muhammad cartoon lives in hiding three years later

THE former head of religious studies at Batley Grammar...

A special review has been ordered to examine the NHS trust that was treating a 32-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and mental illness, who tragically stabbed three individuals to death, including a British-Indian teenager, in Nottingham last year.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a rapid review of Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust will be completed before the end of March; the BBC has reported.

Valdo Calocane was last week sentenced to be “indefinitely” detained at the Ashworth Hospital for killing British-Indian Grace O’Malley-Kumar, her friend Barnaby Webber, both 19, as well as Ian Coates, 65, last June.

Calocane had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and the families of the victims have questioned the care he received before the killings.

Announcing the CQC review, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said, “Our mental health services must ensure both the care of patients and the safety of the public.

“I hope the review provides the families and public with some much-needed answers, and that it helps the trust to improve the standard of mental health care in Nottinghamshire.”

The attorney general is considering whether judges should review his sentence.

The NHS England has said it is planning to order a separate Independent Mental Health Homicide Review into Calocane’s contact with mental health services, which is expected to take many months to complete.

Chris Dzikiti, director of mental health at the CQC, said, “We will conduct a rapid review into mental health services in Nottingham to understand whether there are any practical actions which can be taken to improve the quality of services and ensure people receive safe and effective care.

“We will begin this work immediately, aiming to report to the secretary of state before the end of March.”
Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunak announces ban on disposable vapes
Next article
MP calls for government support for south Asian language teaching

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

MP calls for government support for south Asian language teaching

UK News 0
Gareth Thomas MP has urged the government to allocate...

India-England: A test of sporting brilliance, not identity

Comment 0
NOBODY expected this first India versus England Test match...

Sting closes Lollapalooza India with energetic performance

Entertainment 0
Music legend Sting wowed audience members across ages and...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc