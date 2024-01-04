8.4 C
London
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsNew charity role for finance expert Nikhil Kamath and mental health advocate...
UK News

New charity role for finance expert Nikhil Kamath and mental health advocate Dr Neerja Birla

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Nuria Sajjad’s parents still waiting for crash answers

THE parents of a girl killed in an accident...
UK News

Concerns mount as NHS sees surge in registered ‘ghost patients’

The rise in registered patients who might not exist...
Headline Story

Election to be held later this year, says Sunak

RISHI SUNAK fired the starting gun on Britain’s next...
UK News

British Indian man gets jail term for masturbating on train

A British Indian man has been sentenced to nine...
UK News

Alleged fraudsters of Indian origin face trial in Scotland court

A group of alleged fraudsters of Indian origin, among...

INDIAN entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Dr Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles when he was the Prince of Wales.

Kamath is a co-founder of one of India’s largest stockbrokers, Zerodha, a wealth management firm True Beacon, and a venture capital firm Gruhas. He is the youngest Indian to sign Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s “The Giving Pledge”, as a promise to give at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charity. In his new role with the trust announced last month, he hopes to address complex social changes in India.

“I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach,” said Kamath. “I’m therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust’s India advisory council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country.”

Birla, the founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, is behind the initiative Mpower – which works to promote positive change in attitudes towards mental health through awareness and advocacy.

“Mpower has become a symbol of hope and a driving force for change in the mental health landscape in India. However, significant barriers continue to exist in providing the right support for mental health to millions of citizens in the country,” she said.

“The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I’m thrilled to join the India advisory council and expand our work in mental health across India.”

Kamath and Birla join the trust alongside other Indian business and philanthropic leaders including Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries who chairs the India advisory council.

The charity was founded in 2007, and claims to have helped an estimated 12 million people across south asia.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nuria Sajjad’s parents still waiting for crash answers

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Nuria Sajjad’s parents still waiting for crash answers

UK News 0
THE parents of a girl killed in an accident...

Concerns mount as NHS sees surge in registered ‘ghost patients’

UK News 0
The rise in registered patients who might not exist...

PPP nominates Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime ministerial candidate

Pakistan news 0
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has put forward its...

Popular

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc