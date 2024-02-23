7.3 C
London
Friday, February 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessNetizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white...
Business

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia

A company registered in India along with 26 others...
Business

Semiconductor consortium urges India to rethink digital duties

A global consortium of semiconductor industry groups has asked...
Business

End to recession in sight as Britons begin spending again

BRITISH retail sales jumped by the most in almost...
Business

Indian court offers temporary protection for Byju’s

INDIAN edtech firm Byju’s said Wednesday (21) a court...
Business

UK minister in India to assess progress in trade deal talks

Britain’s minister for South Asia in the Foreign, Commonwealth...

Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’, received a lot of criticism from the netizens when they used it to create AI-generated images. The accusation of being racist towards the white people has been made by the users against Google’s Gemini.

The initial users who tried the chatbot criticised it when the chatbot refused to create images of the Caucasian race and instead gave results for people of colour when asked to create images of pope, viking etc.

Tech-giant Google launched its ‘next-generation model’, Gemini 1.5, last week, featuring the option for image generation through text prompts. ‘You can create captivating images in seconds with Gemini apps,’ Google had said, which was supposed to replace the chatbot Bard.

However, some users soon began to realise a pattern in the images being generated by the AI chatbot.

frank-fleming-tweet
A tweet on X by user Frank J Fleming (Photo credit: @IMAO_)

The issue was first raised on X by Frank J Fleming, a former computer engineer and writer for children’s TV. Fleming shared the screenshot of the Google’s Gemini generated AI image of pope which showed people of colour. As per the tweet, he tried to come up with new ways of asking for a white person but Gemini failed to give the required outputs.

All of his requests for images of medieval knights, someone eating a mayo sandwich on white bread, someone bad at dancing, a country music fan, and a Viking also yielded pictures of people of colour.

Netizens quickly started calling out Google AI chatbot for being racist against white people. To which Gemini Experiences Senior Director of Product Management Jack Krawczyk addressed the concerns expressed saying that they are working to improve on these depictions immediately.

Elon Musk labelled it woke and racist. Google acknowledged the issues, disabled the feature, and promised improvements. The controversy raised questions about AI’s role in shaping historical perceptions. Gemini, launched on February 8 to replace Bard, competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The tool struggled with historical accuracy, generating images like black women as 1800s senators and inappropriate World War II uniforms. This marks a unique instance of an AI tool facing criticism for not introducing more diversity.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Suresh Wadkar receives Lata Mangeshkar Award

Entertainment 0
Veteran playback singer Suresh Wadkar has been honoured with...

Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO

Entertainment 0
Renowned Bharatanatyam artist and scholar, Bala Devi Chandrashekar, achieved...

Officer fired for watching dying Nottingham victims’ footage

UK News 0
A special constable has lost his job for watching...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Indian Hindu group’s strategy to win over Muslim voters revealed

Headline news 0
A HINDU group closely linked to Indian prime minister...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc