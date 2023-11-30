0.1 C
London
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryNASA partners with India for space station voyage training
Headline StoryIndia News

NASA partners with India for space station voyage training

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

USA News

After 50 years US set to return to Moon on January 25

The head of a potentially pioneering private company has...
Headline Story

Arthanayake raises mental health concerns amidst white colleague dominance

BRITISH ASIAN BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake expressed concerns about...
Arts and Culture

Coolie: 40 years of an all time classic

CLASSIC film Coolie captured the attention of Bollywood fans...
Headline Story

Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership

HENRY KISSINGER, known for his disdain for India’s leadership...
Headline Story

Experts seek more funds to help south Asian pupils hit by Covid

AN URGENT “education recovery” programme is needed to help...

NASA will train an Indian astronaut for a voyage to the International Space Station as early as next year, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday (29), amid deepening space ties between India and the US.

“There is an opportunity to share science,” Nelson said, speaking at an event in Bengaluru, where he is due to inspect the NISAR satellite on Thursday (30).

NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) is a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed by NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Roughly the size of an SUV, the satellite is set to be launched from India in the first quarter of next year, with a target launch set for January.

NISAR will map the entire planet once every 12 days, providing data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.

India is aiming to increase its share of the global satellite launch market fivefold within the next decade and agreed to join NASA’s Artemis Accords in June this year.

The accords aim to clarify and modernize principles of the widely ratified 1967 Outer Space Treaty by urging scientific transparency and establishing rules of coordination to avoid harmful interference in space and on the moon.

India in August won a race to reach the south pole of the moon against Russia after Russia’s Luna-25 lander crashed from orbit. With western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the country might find it difficult to fund a successor.

China, which made the first ever soft landing on the far side of the moon in 2019, has more missions planned too after having spent $12 billion on its space programme in 2022, according to estimates. The US, meanwhile, is on track to spend roughly $93 billion on its Artemis moon programme through 2025.

“This is the golden age of space exploration,” Nelson said at Wednesday’s event.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Experts seek more funds to help south Asian pupils hit by Covid
Next article
Kissinger advocated strong ties with India during Modi’s leadership

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

After 50 years US set to return to Moon on January 25

USA News 0
The head of a potentially pioneering private company has...

Arthanayake raises mental health concerns amidst white colleague dominance

Headline Story 0
BRITISH ASIAN BBC presenter Nihal Arthanayake expressed concerns about...

Coolie: 40 years of an all time classic

Arts and Culture 0
CLASSIC film Coolie captured the attention of Bollywood fans...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Bhavan UK celebrates Diwali

UK News 0
The Bhavan hosted its annual Diwali Gala on November...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc