8.7 C
London
Friday, March 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessMotherhood penalty reverses gender equality in UK: report
Business

Motherhood penalty reverses gender equality in UK: report

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Business

Issa plans to hand over Asda leadership in reset move

MOHSIN ISSA, the billionaire owner of Asda, has revealed...
Business

WTO talks run beyond deadline, but no breakthrough

World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiators extended talks again in...
Business

UK house prices rise for first time in over a year

British house prices in February rose in annual terms...
Business

India makes big gains in semiconductor sector: Minister

INDIA has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector...
Business

Indian court rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen copper plant

In a jolt to Vedanta Limited, the Supreme Court...

A new report has highlighted a concerning reversal in gender equality progress in the UK, attributing it to the “motherhood penalty” and inadequate support for women going through menopause.

Global accounting firm PwC’s annual Women in Work Index revealed a significant widening of the gender pay gap in Britain, causing the country to drop from 13th to 17th place among organisation for economic co-operation and development (OECD) nations. The gap expanded from 14.3 per cent to 14.5 per cent in 2022, surpassing the global average of 13.5 per cent.

The “motherhood penalty” is identified as a major contributor to this setback, with women experiencing a 5.2 per cent pay gap at the beginning of their careers, which balloons to nearly 13 per cent over time due to the impact of maternity leave on career progression and lifetime earnings.

Moreover, women in Britain face disproportionate childcare responsibilities, hindering their professional advancement while men often pursue more demanding and higher-paying roles.

According to the report, on average, for every £1 earned by a man in the UK, a woman earns 90p despite having a similar personal and professional background.

PwC noted that women in their mid-40s to mid-60s also encounter challenges due to a lack of support during menopause.

A survey of 2,000 women revealed that a quarter felt the menopause had adversely affected their career advancement, echoing findings from the Fawcett Society, which reports that nearly half of women experience work-related difficulties due to menopause symptoms.

“Over the last decade, the UK has consistently lagged behind the OECD on the gender pay gap, and at the current rate of progress it will take nearly half a century to close [it],” said Tara Shrestha Carney, an economist at PwC UK.

In the regional index for achieving gender equality at work, Scotland ranks first, followed by the South West and the East of England.

Scotland’s performance was fueled by improvements across various indicators. For instance, there was an increase in the female labour force participation rate from 73.2 per cent in 2021 to 74.9 per cent in 2022.

Also, Scotland recorded the smallest gap in participation rates between men and women across the UK, standing at 4.4 per cent.

PwC said that closing the gender pay gap would not only benefit women but could also bolster the economy, with a five per cent increase in female workforce participation potentially leading to a £125 billion GDP boost.

The UK’s high proportion of women working part-time, attributed to costly childcare, is highlighted as a key factor contributing to gender inequality.

Luxembourg, Iceland, and Slovenia lead PwC’s Women in Work Index.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Issa plans to hand over Asda leadership in reset move

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

IPL to keep fixtures flexible owing to Indian general elections

Cricket 0
THE money-spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) will likely begin...

Manmohan Desai: Magician of the Bollywood masala entertainer

Arts and Culture 0
LEGENDARY filmmaker Manmohan Desai was at the forefront of...

‘Evolution of winter sports demands visionary strategy’

Comment 0
HURTLING down an ice track at 149.9kmph, watched by...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc