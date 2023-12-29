Modi to inaugurate BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation to inaugurate the Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi in February next year, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a statement.

Swami Ishwarcharandas, Swami Brahmaviharidas and other BAPS representatives visited the prime minister at his New Delhi residence to extend an invitation for the inauguration on February 14.

Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the statement added.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the prime minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around Abu Dhabi temple’s significance for global harmony and Modi’s vision for India’s spiritual leadership on the global stage.

“The BAPS delegation prayed for the prime minister’s health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi’s leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide,” the statement said.

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, Modi expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj’s health.

He also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi, including those present such as chairman Ashok Kotecha, vice chairman Yogesh Mehta and director Chirag Patel, recognising their contributions as significant sources of pride for India.

Swami Brahmaviharidas described the latest update of the Abu Dhabi temple, emphasising its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that “the inauguration ceremony will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.”

Modi said, “It will reflect the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – an ideal spiritual space, not merely rooted in beliefs and traditions, but a confluence of diverse cultures and civilizations. The essence of spiritual harmony, symbolizing the path forward.”

