HomeIndia NewsModi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy
India News

Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelenskyy

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at the railway station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, August 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine. Modi traveled from Warsaw to Kyiv via a ‘Rail Force One’ train, a journey that took approximately 10 hours.

 

During his visit, Modi will engage in both one-on-one and delegation-level discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The talks are expected to focus on seeking a negotiated settlement to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

“PM @narendramodi arrived in Kyiv this morning on a landmark official visit. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, posted on X.

- Advertisement -

 

Modi’s visit comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to end the conflict.

 

In a statement following his talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Modi expressed concern over conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. He emphasized that “dialogue and diplomacy” are essential for restoring peace and noted, “This is India’s firm belief that no problem can be solved on the battlefield.”

 

Modi had previously met with Zelenskyy in June during the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia, where he reiterated India’s commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy had extended an invitation for Modi to visit Kyiv, which he has now accepted.

