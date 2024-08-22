Indian top court advises striking doctors to resume work

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed doctors, protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate student at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, to return to work. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, emphasized that public health services need to continue and assured the doctors that no adverse action would be taken against them if they rejoin duty.

The bench was informed by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that these doctors were facing victimization for their involvement in the protests. The court responded, “Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work?”

The case revolves around the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor, whose body was discovered with severe injuries in a seminar hall at the hospital’s chest department on August 9. The incident has triggered widespread protests across the country. Following the arrest of a civic volunteer by the Kolkata Police, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which began its probe on August 14.

The CBI has since interrogated several top officials from the hospital, including former principal Sandip Ghosh, who was questioned for the sixth consecutive day. The investigation continues, with further questioning of other senior officials ongoing.