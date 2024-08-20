Modi to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution during Kyiv visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine on August 23, following a two-day visit to Poland. The trip to Kyiv, which will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries over 30 years ago, comes amid Ukraine’s recent military actions against Russian forces. Modi will travel to Kyiv from Poland by train, a journey that will take approximately 10 hours.

The visit marks a significant moment in India’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to encourage dialogue and negotiation as a path to resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. “India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict, leading to enduring peace,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Modi’s trip to Kyiv follows his recent visit to Moscow, which drew criticism from the United States and some Western allies. Despite this, India has emphasized its independent and substantive relationships with both Russia and Ukraine. “India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue,” Lal added.

Modi’s talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to cover the full spectrum of India-Ukraine relations, including areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health, education, and defense. The prime minister’s visit is also being viewed as a continuation of India’s long-standing ties with Ukraine, which have endured over the decades.