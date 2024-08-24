22.4 C
New York
Saturday, August 24, 2024
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers
India News

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-3 data to global researchers

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

An ISRO rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in 2023 (Photo: Getty Images)

On Friday, August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released scientific data from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking the mission’s first anniversary. The data, totaling over 55 gigabytes from five payloads—three on the Vikram lander and two on the Pragyan rover—has been made accessible to researchers worldwide.

 

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath highlighted during the National Space Day celebrations that, “This data will not be confined to the scientists who developed the instruments but will be made available to researchers globally to enhance the mission’s outcomes.”

 

The data can be accessed through the PRADAN portal of the Indian Space Science Data Centre (ISSDC) at www.pradan.issdc.gov.in. This release follows the historic soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023.

The Pragyan rover’s in-situ chemical analyses of the lunar surface are crucial for understanding the Moon’s origin and evolution, aiding future exploration and resource utilization. Data analysis from Ahmedabad’s Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) confirmed the Lunar Magma Ocean Hypothesis, which suggests that the Moon formed from a primordial magma ocean.

 

President Droupadi Murmu praised ISRO’s achievements and contributions in her National Space Day speech, noting their impact on both space exploration and national development.

